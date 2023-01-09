Magic, mystery, creatures and ghosts - all things that make a supernatural flick so intriguing. They go beyond the common understandings of humanity's perception of reality, and introduce viewers into a world of complex mythology. In cinematic history, this darker spookier genre thrived within the medium of television. From Teen Wolf, to Supernatural, to The Vampire Diaries, people were willing to spend hours upon hours watching stories that explored unnatural forces.

Even now, 6 years after its series finale, the narrative of Teen Wolf gets to live on in a new movie. But should that be the only story world that gets resurrected in this form? Within the last 10 years, TV has lost its greatest supernatural stories - many due to abrupt cancelations. One way to fix this problem: save and prolong these worlds within a movie of their own. These are some worthy contenders.

'The Secret Circle' (2011 - 2012)

After moving to Chance Harbor to live with her grandmother in the wake of her mother's death, Cassie Blake (Britt Robertson) discovers that she comes from a family of witches - and is one herself. Now, she must join a secret coven with 5 other members.

Where this show was beloved by fans, it was sadly canceled after just one season, even after numerous petitions. With all the tropes of a cherished teen supernatural drama - the tension, the dark conjuring of magic, the palpable sexual chemistry, the dramatic love triangles - The Secret Circle would be a great nostalgic reboot for young adults. Adapting this story into a movie would even give its creators ample opportunity to resolve the show's unresolved questions.

'The Originals' (2013 - 2018)

In a world of creatures and magic, the Mikaelson family are the most revered and feared. Known as "the Originals" due to them being the first vampires in existence, the family finds themselves entangled within the supernatural politics of the French Quarter in New Orleans as they try to reclaim the "kingdom" they once ran.

Despite the series finale begrudgingly ending with the death of two siblings, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies), the Mikaelsons have lived for over a millennium. They are characters rich with endless story possibilities - all series creator Julie Plec has to do is look to their past. With The Originals, The Vampire Diariesand Legacies now all canceled, fans are left with a void for more Mystic Fallsshenanigans. A movie about the most complex supernatural family could help revitalize this captivating story world.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is the youngest of a long line of women chosen for a daunting mission - to hunt and battle against demons, vampires and other kinds of supernatural forces of evil.

In this age of 90s nostalgic reboots, it's surprising that this is not yet one of them. Where Gellar has recently spoken about how a revival of her character "doesn't need to be done", she has stated that she's "all for them continuing the story" as "it's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power". So where a potential movie reboot may not feature Buffy herself, the beloved lore of the female slayers can live on. Whether it be a brand-new slayer, or even one of the older ones, this story needs to continue in some cinematic form.

'Wynonna Earp' (2016 - 2021)

As the descendent and heir of the legendary lawmaker, Wyatt Earp, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) reluctantly travels to her hometown of Purgatory to take on her inherited destiny - to battle Revenants (resurrected souls of criminals) and make sure they don't escape the town, nor enter the rest of the world.

With its cancelation occurring during themid-season break of season 4, writers scrambled to neatly wrap up as many narratives as they could. Bringing this back as a movie would give them the opportunity to dabble in storylines that could've been - such as the unresolved thread of Eve the shape-shifter. Wynonna Earp could even benefit a cinematic adaptation due to its large scope of story.

'Warrior Nun' (2020 - 2022)

After awakening in a morgue, with an ancient relic stuck in her back, Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) is given a new life with superhuman abilities. Now, she must join a divine Order of demon-fighting nuns, tasked to protect the world from evil forces.

A recent addition to Netflix's cancelation list, fans were completely devastated when this show was abruptly cut short. Captivating audiences with its rich and complex mythology, wild action sequences, and ornate settings of the ancient churches, Warrior Nun needs an opportunity to continue its storytelling - if not another season, then at least a 2-hour movie.

'Lovecraft Country' (2020)

Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) is joined by his friend, Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), on a road trip in search for his long-lost father. Along the way, not only do they face the dangers of racial persecution in 1950s White America, but also terrifying creatures.

Despite this show being praised by fans, critics and accolades, Lovecraft Countrywas another show bizarrely canceled after one season. Showrunner Misha Green gave fans an insight about her would-have-been plans to expand the universe and its magic via Twitter. Producing a movie would allow this expansion to happen. It could also answer what happens to Letitia after both Atticus and George are killed.

'The OA' (2016 - 2019)

Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling) returns home after being missing for seven years. Now proclaiming herself as "the OA" (the original angel), she remains relatively tight-lipped about where she has been, why her back is covered in scars, and how she's no longer blind.

As a show intending to have five installments, fans were distressed when it was canceled after two especially since it abruptly ended with an incredibly meta cliffhanger that saw OA taking everyone to a different dimension - one where she was an actor named Brit suffering an on-set stunt injury, and Hap being the actual actor who portrayed him, Jason Isaacs. Where wrapping-up the story in a 2-hour movie may be difficult, having some answers may be better than nothing. As a show that twists the expectations of the supernatural genre, it truly deserves a follow-up installment.

'A Discovery of Witches' (2018 - 2022)

When historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) finds a long-lost manuscript in Oxford's Bodleian Library, she inadvertently places a target on her back. With the book holding ancient secrets about vampires, witches and daemons, Diana is forced to embrace her magical heritage to escape the clutches of the political council for creatures. Her life forever changes when she meets Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), an enigmatic geneticist who's also a high-born vampire.

Luckily for fans, A Discovery of Witches was able to complete the adaptation of its book trilogy. However, with its rich and intricate lore set in motion, scrapping this story world would be heartbreaking. Given that author Deborah Harkness revealed her plans for several spin-off books, this paves the way to cinematically expand the world of creatures. Possibly a movie about Matthew's past lives or even what happens to his and Diana's twins given that they're half vampire, half witch.

'Resurrection' (2013 - 2015)

The residents of Arcadia, Missouri, are given the shock of their lives when their loved ones suddenly return from the dead. With the help of ICE Agent J. Marty Bellamy (Omar Epps), the town attempts to figure out the truth behind this phenomenon.

Canceled after two season, this show was left with so many unanswered questions. With an interesting premise that hooked in its audience, some fans were disappointed that the show didn't fully dig into the supernatural mystery. Rebooting this story into a movie may give the opportunity to streamline (and revitalize) the main narrative of its complex lore.

'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Set in the small Catholic town of Crockett Island, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) returns home after serving four years in prison. Meanwhile, a new charismatic priest, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), also arrives to temporarily replace the elder Monsignor Pruitt. Life in the isolated community starts to shift as they experience several supernatural events - some miraculous, but many frightening.

Where Mike Flanagan's recent projects are often standalone, the ambiguity of Midnight Mass' ending calls for a continuation. It would be an interesting to follow the aftermath of the two lone survivors who escaped the mass devastation of the town. As a poignant tale of faith and acceptance, this is a series worth revisiting, even in a single follow-up movie.

