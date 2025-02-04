Congratulations Teen Wolf fandom, your howls for a revival are being heard and could well yield results sooner rather than later. In a time when remakes and reboots are all the rage, it's puzzling that Teen Wolf has not been considered for one given its undying appeal. The much-loved supernatural series loosely based on the 1985 movie premiered on MTV in 2011 to great acclaim, airing for 6 seasons before wrapping in 2017. While a movie was released in 2023 with much of the core cast brought back, an appetite for more remains and fans have been unwavering in their demands, which have not gone unnoticed. Tyler Hoechlin, one of the series' stars, recently acknowledged fan desires and has weighed in on the possibilities.

Hoechlin addressed the show's reboot chances during an interview with ScreenRant, sharing that the main concern regarding his return, if a revival was to be greenlit, was not his interest (which is unquestionable), but the fact that his character was killed off in the most recent installment, Teen Wolf: The Movie. He further shared that he still maintains a close relationship with the show's cast members, which bodes well for the likelihood of getting everyone back together for another go around. He said:

"I'm pretty sure it's, like, my fourth death. I'm not sure, but would I come back? Those are most of my best friends in life now; from Teen Wolf. Always. Yes. The [fans] keep asking for it! They keep asking for it. I read those tweets, man. I read those posts, and hey, there's a demand for it. We all love each other. We love working together, so you never know."

Hoechlin played the fan-favorite character Derek Hale, a complex werewolf with a tragic past who would come to play an important role as an ally to the show's main protagonist, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey). The series saw him evolve from a vengeful werewolf to an empathetic and mature individual shaped by his experiences. As Hoechlin rightly stated in his interview, his character was killed off multiple times on the show, including in the 2023 movie where he sacrifices himself to save his friends while fighting against the Nogitsune. However, in the vast supernatural world of Teen Wolf, where character deaths do not necessarily mean the end of a character, thanks to the availability of magic, resurrecting Hale could be a possibility.

A 'Teen Wolf' Reboot Could Work Better Than a Sequel