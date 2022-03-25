More cast members are getting ready to howl at the moon in Paramount Plus’s feature length revival of Teen Wolf. Today, it was revealed that five new cast members have been added to the call sheet with returning actors, Ian Bohen and Khylin Rhambo stepping back into their roles of Peter Hale and Mason Hewitt, respectively. Fans will remember Bohen’s Peter Hale as a bad to the bone alpha werewolf in the original series while Rhambo’s Mason Hewitt was a high achieving high school student and researcher for his pack. Although he only appeared in the original MTV series for a two episode character arc, Nobi Nakanishi is also on the list of returning actors. Unlike his third season appearance, Nakanishi will be joining the new film as Deputy Ishida. Adding fresh blood to the casting list are Vince Mattis who will play Peter Hale’s 15-year-old son, Eli and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang.

The newest rollout of performers is adding to a call sheet that includes a slew of returning names such as Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Orny Adams, JR Bourne, and Melissa Ponzio. Along with so many cast members reprising their roles, series creator, Jeff Davis will be making a comeback to write and executive produce the film.

Teen Wolf, which aired in 2011 and ran for 6 seasons on MTV, centered on the life of high school student Scott McCall (Posey). While high school is truly hell for everyone, things were even worse for Scott after he was bitten by an alpha werewolf the night before his sophomore year. A ripple effect, Scott’s double life begins to branch out to those closest to him in the fictional town of Beacon Hills, California as he tries to control his new powers.

Now, after five years off the air, fans are finally getting their wish of seeing more of the story surrounding Scott McCall as well as his friends and enemies. The feature will tell the tale of a new deadly power that threatens everything Scott and his friends hold dear. Scott must fully embrace his role as alpha and unite friends both new and old to face off against this new foe. Be prepared to see more werewolves, banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and countless other human-creature shifters when Teen Wolf the movie lands on Paramount Plus. As of right now, no release date has been set.

