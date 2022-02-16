Paramount has announced that the Teen Wolf revival film has added more to its cast, many of which are returning from the series. Tyler Posey is reprising his iconic role as high-school-student-turned-werewolf Scott McCall, joining him will be Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, J.R. Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, and Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish. As of now, no additional cast has been named.

Teen Wolf is a reinvention of the 1985 film of the same name starring Michael J. Fox. The new movie will be written by franchise creator writer and producer Jeff Davis, who has signed a multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. In addition to part of Davis’s deal will be writing another supernatural teen drama for the streamer titled Wolf Pack, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, which he will also executive produce as a spinoff to the original series. Wolf Pack “follows a group of teenagers as they fight off a terrifying evil that reveals itself under the ticking time bomb of a California wildfire.”

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, now under the Paramount umbrella, and MTV Entertainment Studios commented on Jeff Davis writing the film and new spinoff.

“Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand-new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+.”

The Teen Wolf movie will expand on the series that began airing in 2011 and lasted six seasons, producing 100 episodes. You can read a summary of the film here:

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf-like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Release dates for the Teen Wolf movie and Wolf Pack have yet to be announced. Both will likely make their way on to Paramount+ in the future.

