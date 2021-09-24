Move, over, Twilight — it looks like werewolves are the new dominant monster in town. MTV Entertainment Studios has announced that Jeff Davis, creator of the hit Teen Wolf TV series (based on the Michael J. Fox film of the same name), is returning to the studio as part of a multi-year deal that includes a brand new Teen Wolf movie.

According to MTV, Davis will return to write and executive produce the untitled film, for which the original series cast is already in talks to return for. The film is set to center around Scott McCall (originally played by Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager but still an Alpha werewolf, as he gathers new allies and reunites with trusted friends to battle a new, despicable evil that rears its head in his home of Beacon Hills on the night of a full moon.

The multi-year deal also includes two other collaborations between Davis and MTV, including the previously announced live-action Æon Flux reboot for Paramount+, based on the MTV animated series set in a post-apocalyptic world ravished by war; and Wolf Pack, a series based on the books by Edo Van Belkom that follows a group of teenagers as they fight off a terrifying evil that reveals itself under the ticking time bomb of a California wildfire. Over the course of the deal, Davis will also develop several other projects exclusively for Paramount+.

Teen Wolf, a grittier reimagining of its 1985 predecessor, saw massive success on MTV, running for six seasons and a hundred episodes from 2011 to 2017. Created, written, and executive produced by Davis, and starring Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Arden Cho, the full series is set to arrive on Paramount+ sometime this December, ahead of the Teen Wolf film in 2022.

