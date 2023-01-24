This January will see the release of Teen Wolf: The Movie, which will return to the town of Beacon Hills six years after the MTV television series Teen Wolf wrapped up its run. Once again, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends are called upon to defend Beacon Hills from a mysterious new threat. But that's not the only thing they have to contend with, as literal ghosts from their pasts are coming to haunt them. Before Teen Wolf: The Movie makes its debut, here's a recap of what happened during the series, and where each character was left at its end.

The Boy Who Cried Wolf (Literally)

Image via MTV

Teen Wolf begins when Scott and his friend Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) go looking for a missing body in the woods. While conducting their search, Scott is attacked and wounded by what appears to be a wild animal. Afterwards, he learns that it wasn't just a wild animal that attacked him — it was a werewolf! Where he was fairly skinny and asthmatic, Scott now possesses immense strength and superhuman senses. He soon grows accustomed to these new powers, using them to score the top spot on his school's lacrosse team while also growing closer to his crush Allison Argent (Crystal Reed).

Hunters and Prey

Image via MTV

But Allison has a secret of her own. Her family, including her father Chris (JR Bourne) and aunt Kate (Jill Wagner) are werewolf hunters — and Scott soon enters their orbit. Scott must also contend with another werewolf, Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), who despite being rather surly and standoffish teaches Scott more about his powers. Over the course of the first season of Teen Wolf, Derek's tragic past is revealed: he was seemingly the sole survivor of a fire that killed his family.

Eventually, Derek's uncle Peter (Ian Bohen) is revealed to have survived as well as transformed into an Alpha werewolf, and was responsible for infecting Scott with lycanthropy. He kills Kate, bites Scott's classmate Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) and begins to brutally beat both Scott and Derek until Stiles and Lydia's boyfriend Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes) intervene. Derek finally kills his uncle, becoming the next Alpha in the process. Scott starts a relationship with Allison and even gains a new ally in the form of his boss Alan Deaton (Seth Gilliam), who has a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the supernatural.

The Dogs of War

Image via MTV

Yet even more complications pop up in Scott's life throughout the Teen Wolf series. For starters, there's the fact that he has to keep his relationship with Allison a secret from her parents. Then there's Allison's grandfather Gerard (Michael Hogan), who ends up sinking his hooks into every aspect of Scott's life in order to trap and kill the young werewolf. Finally, a reptilian monster known as the Kanima has been going on a killing spree.

The Kanima is revealed to be Jackson, having suffered ill effects from Derek's bite. Derek and his new pack, including runaway Isaac Lahey (Daniel Sharman), fight the Kanima — but things go from bad to worse when Gerard assumes control over the creature. And Derek ends up biting Allison's mother Victoria (Eaddy Mays), leaving Victoria to commit suicide and Gerard to shape Allison into a ruthless werewolf hunter.

Eventually, the Kanima is defeated when Scott and the others manage to convince Lydia to talk Jackson down. But darkness looms on the horizon: Scott and Allison break up, Lydia was manipulated into resurrecting Peter Hale, and a new pack of Alphas has rolled into town looking to fight Derek and his pack.

Alpha and Omega in 'Teen Wolf'

Image via MTV

Scott, Derek, and their allies battle the Alpha pack and their leader Deucalion (Gideon Emery), while also dealing with the machinations of the Darach — a mystical being who serves as the bridge between werewolves and humans. The Darach turns out to be Derek's new love interest Jennifer (Haley Webb), who is eventually killed by Peter. During the battle against Deucalion's pack, Alan reveals to Scott that he can become a "True Alpha" — a werewolf who chooses to fight for noble instead of selfish reasons. In the end, Scott does gain this powerup. Lydia also discovers that she is a banshee and Scott befriends new student Kira Yukimura (Arden Cho).

But he, Stiles, and Allison are suffering vivid hallucinations as a result of their battle with the Alphas. Eventually, a demon called the Nogitsune takes over Stiles' body, using him to wreak havoc. Scott is able to free his friend but at a terrible price: Allison is fatally wounded in the final battle against the Nogitsune. Kira also discovers that she is a supernatural creature herself, as her mother was a kitsune or fox spirit.

Pack Mentality in 'Teen Wolf'

Image via MTV

Scott would form a new pack consisting of werecoyote Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), beta werewolf Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry), and Kira, whom he began a relationship with. He also battles a resurrected Kate Argent and eventually defeats Peter. The malevolent Dread Doctors attack Scott and friends during their senior year, utilizing the creation of monstrous beings known as Chimeras. And Scott also survives the Ghost Riders and their Wild Hunt.

At the end of the Teen Wolf series, Scott enters into a relationship with Malia while he and his pack prepare to protect Beacon Hills. Their dedication will be put to the test — especially for Scott, as Allison has mysteriously returned to the land of the living and Derek is teaching his son how to control his werewolf abilities. Even though Scott isn't a teenager anymore, his duties as a werewolf haven't changed.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be available to stream on Paramount+ on January 26.