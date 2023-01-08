For Teen Wolf fans across the globe, Allison Argent's (Crystal Reed) death during season three was - and still is - one of the most heartbreaking moments in the supernatural show's six-year run. During a ruthless battle against the nogitsune, Allison is stabbed and tragically dies in the arms of her love Scott McCall (Tyler Posey). Given the impact Allison had on the show, it's unsurprising that her return from the dead is one of the biggest talking points of the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie. The much-anticipated film is set 15 years after the finale and sees the stars navigating full-fledged adulthood. Just weeks ahead of the film's arrival, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis has hinted at just how Allison is back after all.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to see the wolf pack return to Beacon Hills again after having all gone on to build their lives elsewhere. Speaking about how Allison's return feeds into this, Davis told SFX Magazine (according to CBR): "What brings them back is incited by Chris Argent (JR Bourne), who has been having these mysterious visions and dreams of his daughter, Allison. There’s the idea that his daughter might never have actually crossed over when she died. He finds out that Scott is experiencing the same thing, too. Scott has been seeing her in his mind, in his dreams, and thinking, 'Are these memories or is this something real?' And they keep becoming more and more real to him." It's impossible to ignore that Davis' comments very much lean into the widespread theory that Allison's body may have been possessed by a nogitsune and is not the Allison we know. This is also largely supported by the fact that she's seen firing a string of arrows at her friend Derek Hale's (Tyler Hoechlin) head in the teaser trailer.

Beyond logistics, there are so many questions about how Scott will react to Allison's return, bearing in mind, her final words were a confession of her eternal love for him. He was also grief-stricken and guilt-ridden after losing her, so it remains to be seen if seeing her again will send him spiraling or not. Of course, there is also the added possibility that Allison is indeed possessed and therefore will not be the same person Scott knew at all, adding to his mounting heartache.

Davis is certainly not oblivious to the magnitude of bringing back a show that is beloved to so many. In fact, it seems that this has upped the ante even more as he previously revealed the movie is set to essentially embody the entirety of Season 7 in one film. Describing the film as a "colossal undertaking" to SFX Magazine, he explained: "The first cut was three hours long. Part of that is you have so many characters to service. By the end of writing the movie, I kind of realized, 'Oh my god. This is basically season seven all in one movie.' We packed a lot into this movie. It was trying to give the fans big moments, tear-jerking moments and funny moments, while giving them throwbacks to what the show was, but also a few new things like Vince Mattis, who plays Eli, Derek Hale’s son."

With all the uncertainty around the fate of the characters in the film, one thing is clear, it's certainly going to leave audiences howling. You can watch the wolf pack return in Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+ from January 26. You can watch a trailer for the film below.