One of the most anticipated panels at San Diego Comic Con this weekend has to be that for Teen Wolf: The Movie, the continuation of the wildly popular MTV series Teen Wolf which ran from 2011 to 2017. The panel featured many of the cast members for the upcoming Paramount+ release, all of which Collider's own Ross Bonaime was on the ground to hear.

Perhaps the most exciting announcement, especially for those of us who are uniquely devastated by young love cut short, was the news that Allison Argent, played by Crystal Reed, will be making her return to the world of Teen Wolf. This comes as so much of a surprise because Allison was killed in action in Season 3, dying in Scott's (Tyler Posey) arms while confessing her love to him. Though Reed was not present at the panel, it was mentioned that she was so excited at returning to the role of Allison, she burst into tears when she found out.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will see many of the original cast returning to their roles. In addition to Posey and Reed, the film will also feature Hollan Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, and Ian Bohen as Peter Hale.

Image via MTV

Filming on Teen Wolf: The Movie lasted from March to May of this year, and is expected to hit Paramount+ in October. Jeff Davis, who created the series, returned to the world of Beacon Hill as both screenwriter and executive producer, rounding out the familiar faces who returned for the second go-around. However, cast members Dylan O'Brien, Arden Cho, and Cody Christian will not be reprising their old roles of Stiles, Kira, and Theo respectively. As sad as it is for them to not appear, fans can still take comfort in the fact that the movie will be packed with plenty of old favorites — even those they never expected to see again.

There is currently no exact release date for Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the meantime, you can now watch Allison's death scene while taking comfort in the fact that she's actually going to return: