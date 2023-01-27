The supernatural teen drama television series Teen Wolf now has what's essentially a seventh season in the form of a new movie. The series, created by Jeff Davis, premiered on June 5, 2011, on MTV and ran for six long seasons. Given the popularity of its characters who introduced a fun, dark, and creative world of the supernaturals, Paramount+ ordered a Teen Wolf movie in September 2021. Jeff Davis is back as a screenwriter and executive producer for the movie. Paramount+ premiered Teen Wolf: The Movie on January 26, 2023.

The film is part of a larger three-project agreement between Jeff Davis and Paramount+, which also includes a brand-new streaming werewolf series titled Wolf Pack. The movie is set in the year 2026, which is 13 years after the events of Season 6. Davis reportedly hoped to bring back the entire star cast from the series, but attempts with a few actors were unsuccessful. Read below to find out which actors are back in Teen Wolf: The Movie!

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

The main character of the Teen Wolf series, Scott McCall, develops from a socially awkward and naive guy to a blossoming leader in the supernatural world. As Scott, Tyler Posey makes a comeback and carries on with his adventure of defending Beacon Hills while navigating adulthood. When viewers last saw Scott during Season 6B of Teen Wolf, he declared that Hunters' war against Tamara Monroe, Gerard's former second-in-command will be continued. According to the storyline of the movie, he and his pack encounter the most formidable foe they have ever encountered in the future film.

Apart from Teen Wolf, Posey had notable roles as Ty Ventura in Maid in Manhattan (2002) and Raul Garcia in Doc (2001–2004). Tyler gained more acting credits as an adult after having success as a child actor. He won multiple youth acting accolades, including a Teen Choice Award. In 2018, he starred in the supernatural thriller movie Truth or Dare. The following year, he played Shane in the third season of the VH1 slasher series Scream.

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Allison Argent, the former female lead of the Teen Wolf series, was Scott McCall's first love and a descendant of werewolf hunters. Fans of the series appreciated her personality and the chemistry she had with Scott and later with Isaac. She came to Camp Oak Creek to face the Oni in her final conflict during Season 3B, despite Lydia's repeated warnings to stay away after she had a Banshee premonition that Allison would die. So how is Allison back? That's a spoiler but her return is good news for the fans.

Because of her role as Allison Argent in the show, Crystal Reed gained wide notoriety. However, she left the show after the third season, only making a cameo appearance as Marie-Jeanne Valet in the fifth season. Reed played Sofia Falcone in the fourth season of the Fox series Gotham. She also played Abby Arcane in the Swamp Thing series in 2019. Her most notable filmography includes Skyline (2010) and Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), and Ghostland (2018).

Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale

Tyler Hoechlin produces the Teen Wolf movie along with returning as his character Derek Hale. In the first four seasons of Teen Wolf, Derek was a central figure and acted as Scott McCall's mentor. After transitioning into an Alpha, their relationship deteriorated after moral conflicts. Derek developed anger, misanthropy, cynicism, and mistrust because of the traumatic experience of having to kill Paige. Derek returns to Beacon Hills in the final two episodes of Season 6 to assist with the hunter defense. He was still associated with Scott's pack in the final flash forward two years later. In the movie, Derek is a dad now with a 15-year-old son called Eli Hale, played by Vince Mattis.

Tyler Hoechlin first gained recognition for his performance as Michael Sullivan Jr. in Road to Perdition (2002) alongside Tom Hanks. In the Arrowverse television shows Supergirl and Superman & Lois, he played Superman. Hoechlin received a lot of attention after playing Martin Brewer on 7th Heaven from 2003 to 2007. He also earned the 2014 Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Male Scene Stealer while appearing in Teen Wolf.

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Lydia Martin played a major role in each of the show's six seasons as Allison Argent's best friend and the most popular student at Beacon Hills High. She earned notoriety in the series by changing from the stereotypical selfish, greedy, high school queen bee to a brave, compassionate girl who enjoys helping others. Her powers as a banshee evolved over the course of the seasons, and she significantly increased her control over them. Lydia graduated from Beacon Hills High School and had been admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology by the end of the series' concluding season.

After starring in Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017, Holland Roden was cast as the lead in the third season of Syfy's horror anthology series Channel Zero. Roden also played the lead role of Bridget Cleary in the Amazon Prime Video horror anthology series Lore. She appeared in the movies Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021), Mother, May I? (2022), Obsessed to Death (2022), and No Escape (2020). Her return to the Teen Wolf spin-off is a major deal for her fans after multiple outstanding performances over the years.

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

In Teen Wolf Seasons 1 and 2, Jackson Whittemore was Scott McCall's high school adversary. By the sixth episode of Season 2, Jackson transformed into the violent reptilian shape-shifter, Kanima. He eventually relocated to London before coming back to Beacon Hills in Season 6's second half to battle Hunters commanded by Tamora Monroe and Gerard Argent. He and his partner, Ethan Steiner, are seen together joyfully in the series finale's concluding montage.

Jackson Whittemore is portrayed by Colton Haynes throughout the duration of the show. Along with his part in the Teen Wolf series, Haynes became well-known for his portrayal of Roy Harper/Arsenal in the CW superhero series Arrow. The 2015 movie San Andreas featured Haynes in his debut part with credit. Additionally, he has made numerous appearances in music videos, such as Victoria Justice's Gold. Haynes reunited with Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin in the 2018 movie Bigger.

Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate

Shelley Hennig's were-coyote character Malia Tate is the adoptive daughter of Henry Tate and his late wife Evelyn. Most of her character arc in the series revolved around her learning to control her shapeshifting abilities and finding her biological parents. She plays an important part in the movie and is a crucial member of Scott's Pack. She first became Stiles's love interest in Season 3B, but by the end of the sixth season, she has begun to fall for Scott.

The Miss Teen USA 2004, Shelley Hennig, has appeared in the films Ouija (2014), Unfriended (2014), and When We First Met (2018). On the soap series Days of Our Lives (2007–2011, 2017), she played Stephanie Johnson in her debut lead role. After her Teen Wolf comeback, she presently has two more movies scheduled, Fluxx and The List, as well as two television shows, Crazy For You Daisy and Obliterated.

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

The first true Beta werewolf in Scott's Pack with severe anger issues was a fan-favorite character despite having a complex personality. Dylan Sprayberry portrayed Liam Dunbar as a main character throughout the 4th, 5th, and 6th seasons. His bond with Scott went through a lot of emotional turbulence. Liam proved to those he actually cares about, such as his human best buddy Mason, girlfriend Hayden, and Scott, that he is a highly supportive and devoted friend despite the first shock of his transition into a werewolf. Even though he is more brawny than smart, he is an important member of Scott's pack.

Sprayberry had several television appearances in comedies and dramas, such as iCarly, Tracey Ullman's State of the Union, Criminal Minds, and Glee. He also appeared in the feature films Bedrooms and The Three Gifts in supporting roles. After that, he was cast in the breakthrough role of the young Clark Kent in the 2013 DC Extended Universe film Man of Steel. Sprayberry resumed his acting career after Teen Wolf ended with a supporting part in the thriller Malibu Tapes (2018).

The main characters from the series not returning for the movie include Dylan O'Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski and The Nogitsune, and Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura. Other recurring characters returning from the series include Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, Orny Adams as Bobby Finstock, Seth Gilliam as Alan Deaton, Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, John Posey as Conrad Fenris, Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, and Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida.