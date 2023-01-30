Teen Wolf: The Movie sees the return of familiar faces from the widely popular MTV series, bringing back the pack after Teen Wolf was canceled after six seasons. But while the reunion was a beautiful and heartwarming moment for fans, it didn't last long after one of the show's most beloved characters died at the end—and some cast members were just as "super emotional."

The Paramount+ film had fans experience emotional highs and lows, not only due to the fact that the pack came back howling once again, but also because some fake-out death scenes were also included in the film. It also features the return of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), who comes back to life after dying in the original series. However, not everyone made it out alive, with Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) meeting his ultimate demise after he sacrificed himself to save his son Eli Hale (Vince Mattis) against the Nogitsune and Oni.

Ahead of the film's premiere on January 26, the cast members spoke to E! News about the particular death scene. Tyler Posey expressed that the scene in which his friend died was extremely emotional for him, given how much he has grown to love the character over the past 12 years:

"It's super emotional. Tyler Hoechlin is somebody that I really love and as much as I am an actor and I know that there's separateness from our characters and our human selves, it's emotional reading that. Plus, I've grown to love Derek over the years. It redeemed Derek from any bad quality, any grumpy cat quality that he had over the past 12 years."

But while Derek Hale's death was a sorrowful moment in the film, Posey insisted that it had to happen: "We as humans deal with loss of a loved one constantly, and the fans have dealt with that over the years. It's another way that we can be relatable to the fans and to anybody watching. I think it's beautiful the way that we did it. He turns into a true alpha right before he dies, his eyes glow red, and it's just chills."

Holland Roden, however, had a different viewpoint on Derek's passing. Playing Lydia Martin in the original series, Roden said that she couldn't "feel for the friend" despite their characters' few interactions in Beacon Hills, adding that they really didn't know each other as much as her character knows Allison. To which she said: "So, when he passes, it's something that's obviously important to Beacon Hills and what he's done to keep Beacon Hills safe, so I think there's that connection. But there's not a guttural, personal connection [for Lydia], like for instance, [the death of] Allison."

Furthermore, even though Derek's death appears to be permanent, Posey asserted that the ending can open up more stories, hoping that the film's conclusion can allow the story to continue: "Hopefully it opens up the story to keep going more. I want to see them handle mundane sort of adult scenarios. Not mundane, just real heavy stuff that we now experience as adults. I think it would be really cool for the fans, mostly, to see us sort of run parallel with their lives and still be a very relatable subject matter."

The film picks up where the Season 6 finale left off. In addition to Posey, Reed, Roden, and Hoeclin, the film also stars Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, and Seth Gilliam.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is now streaming on Paramount+.