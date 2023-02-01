Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.Teen Wolf: The Movie had quite the reputation to live up to. Not only did it have to continue the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends, but it also had to bring them into the modern era and even bid some characters farewell. And for the most part, it seems to have worked as the revival film is Paramount+'s most-watched original movie in the first day of its debut. But per Teen Wolf tradition, tragedy and triumph came in equal measure.

Teen Wolf: The Movie resurrects one of Scott's deadliest enemies in the form of the Nogitsune (Aaron Hendry). The Japanese trickster spirit had wrought havoc on the young werewolf's life, possessing his best friend Stiles Stilnski (Dylan O'Brien) and causing the death of his first love, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed). It intends to repeat the process by resurrecting Allison and having her kill Scott. Scott assembles his allies, supernatural and otherwise, to deal with the threat.

RELATED: Tyler Posey & Crystal Reed on 'Teen Wolf: The Movie,' Returning to Their Roles & Shooting Without A Finished Script

Scott and Allison Receive a Happily Ever After

Image via Paramount+

One of the biggest plot points revolves around Allison's revival, and how it weighs on both Scott and her father Chris (JR Bourne). Though Allison's been returned to the land of the living, she has no memories of her relationship with Scott. The Nogitsune preys on this, taking the form of her mother Victoria (Eaddy Mays), and convincing her that Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) tore their family apart. A vengeful Allison goes on the warpath, targeting Derek and his son Eli (Vince Mattis) — and dividing Scott's pack in the process.

Eventually, Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) uses her banshee's scream to awaken Allison's memories, and she joins the fight against the Nogitsune. And the end shows that she and Scott have rekindled their relationship, as they share a kiss in the animal shelter where they first met. Teen Wolf fans probably shed a few tears at the montage that featured key moments from Scott and Allison's relationship.

The Death of Derek Hale

Image via MTV

As stated before, Teen Wolf was at its best when it juggled triumph and tragedy. And tragedy struck the Hale family, as Derek perished during the final fight. The older werewolf asked Jordan Parrish (Ryan Kelley) to use his hellhound powers to burn the Nogitsune to ash — but he perished as well, holding on to the trickster spirit as it struggled.

This was a massive blow, as Derek had been a major part of Teen Wolf since its inception. In another well-crafted montage, Sheriff Noah Stilinski (Linden Ashby) told Eli that his father was resilient to the end and gave him the keys to Stiles' old jeep. And Eli won't be alone, as throughout the film Scott taught him how to use his werewolf abilities. It brings the series full circle, as Scott stepped into the same role that Derek did when he was a teenager.

The Return of Eichen House (and Potential Sequel Setup)

Image via Paramount+

Even though Scott and his friends received multiple forms of closure, there's one dangling plot thread in Teen Wolf: The Movie that may hint at a potential sequel. Towards the end of the movie, it's revealed that Adrian Harris (Adam Fristoe), who was sacrificed in a ritual during Season 3, is alive and has allied himself with the Nogitsune to take revenge on Scott and friends. Harris is subdued by Lydia and Jackson and hauled off to jail... or so he thinks. Instead, Dr. Conrad Fenris (John Posey) intercepts the transport and has his men take Harris to Eichen House.

Eichen House played a key role in the later seasons of Teen Wolf, as it was a mental asylum designed for the sole purpose of containing supernatural creatures. Both Lydia and Parrish were imprisoned there, and it played host to a number of supernatural events. Given that Davis has signed a first-look deal with MTV, he's clearly intending to deepen the world of Teen Wolf. Fenris even lampshades it: "We've heard many stories about teenage werewolves. There's always another one."

Teen Wolf: The Movie is now streaming on Paramount+.