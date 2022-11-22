Paramount+ has just sent eager fans of Teen Wolf howling with a fresh look at everyone's favorite werewolf hunter, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), in the upcoming spin-off film Teen Wolf: The Movie. The project, which is set 15 years after the show's ending, marks the first time audiences will witness the cast together on screens since the werewolf drama wrapped back in 2017. The show chronicled the story of teenager Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his journey from an average American teen to a true alpha male. Following his werewolf metamorphosis, Scott finds himself the leader of both a wolf pack and his friend pack.

Half a decade on from when the show ended, audiences are gearing up to see the wolf pack return to Beacon Hills. The character with the most excitement around their return has been Allison by far. This is largely because, as avid fans will recall, she died tragically in the latter half of season three during combat and uttered her final words in Scott's arms. Now, fans have been teased with a new look at the revived character. The new image shows Allison looking as powerful as ever in an all-black outfit with a gloved hand clutching onto her signature bow and her arrows over her shoulder. Her countenance is noticeably softer than her stance as she looks off into the distance with a glazed-over expression.

Creator of both the show and movie Jeff Davis has not given much away about just how Allison is alive after all these years, but some fans have speculated her body could have been possessed by a nogitsune or perhaps be from a different timeline altogether. A teaser clip shared earlier this year showed Allison depicting herself as every bit the picture-perfect Argent, her infamous family of werewolf hunters. Brandishing a cold, hollow expression, she unleashes full force as she flings arrows at Derek Hale's (Tyler Hoechlin) head. A combination of the fact that Allison did in fact know Derek and her stony expression when she attacks him points to the fact that she may not be the Allison that fans knew. Reed also hinted at this during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where she said: "It's been 10 years since the pilot so I didn't know how to approach her, and also, I can't give anything away but she's a version of herself [that] we had to create that as well."

Another storyline that fans are undeniably eager to see is how Scott will react to seeing Allison alive again, given that he was still very much in love with her when she died. After which, he went on to pursue a relationship with were-coyote Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig) and the pair were still very much together at the end of the show. Sadly, we'll have to wait until the film drops to get an answer.

Teen Wolf: The Movie drops on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. You can check out the image of Allison below and watch a teaser clip of her epic return down below: