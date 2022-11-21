Teen Wolf: The Movie may be setting itself up as a nostalgic feast for fans of the supernatural werewolf drama, but it's clear audiences will witness a new side to their favorite characters. When the TV show wrapped in 2017, the core cast were still very much teens — albeit verging on the older side. Now, fans of the show are slated to be taken on a fresh ride with the story picking up 15 years later. Where the show previously explored lead hero Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) werewolf transition, it is now set to explore his life metamorphosis instead.

New images showcase a first look at the hero cast in their signature roles. Two images shared by Paramount+ show Scott a noticeable howl from his baby-faced predecessor. The first image shows a 30-something Scott looking somewhat terrifying as he roars up at the sky with his signature red eyes and werewolf fangs in full view. The red eyes are a sure sign that Scott is still very much a true alpha male, as he was when the show ended. In another photograph, Scott looks much more distinguished as he shows off a strong jawline whilst looking straight ahead with a steely expression. One notable aspect of the image is the bags that sit under his eyes, hinting at the emotional turmoil he has been confronted with in the years that have passed.

The images go hand-in-hand with comments Posey recently made about the character, hinting that he had "lost himself" after stepping away from his role of hero. "The first time we see Scott, it’s the first time we see him do stuff as a normal person, ever since the pilot," Posey said at New York Comic Con. The actor went on to explain that Scott struggles with finding his identity as well as missing his familiar support network. "So we see Scott as a sort of troubled adult, depressed, kind of dealing with loneliness for the first time and it’s really special and powerful and impactful," he explained. "I think a lot of us can relate because last time the show was out everyone grew up with it and now we’re all legitimately adults."

Image via MTV

Other images also showcase a return for former wolf protoje Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry) with a full beard, looking notably more comfortable in and out of his werewolf skin. Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) is also seen brandishing her signature inquisitive expression and red hair, but there is no reference to her powerful banshee persona in the first look, which could suggest she has tried to suppress that part of herself over the years. Two other cast portraits spotlight a return for Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore and Ian Bohen as the illusive Peter Hale.

One character who we know is set to make a comeback but did not have a portrait shared is wolf-hunter Allison Argent (Crystal Reed). Details around Allison's return have been kept very under wraps — minus one teaser which saw her launching arrows at Derek Hale's (Tyler Hoechlin) head. This is likely due to the fact that fans will recall mourning Allison's death earlier on in the show so her return still has several question marks hanging over it.

Teen Wolf: The Movie lands on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. You can check out the images of Scott and watch a teaser clip of Allison's return down below: