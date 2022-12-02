Paramount+ officially unveiled the poster for the upcoming supernatural film Teen Wolf: The Movie, showing off some cast regulars from the preceding television series of the same name. Scheduled to premiere on January 26, Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey returned to reprise their roles alongside new characters joining the long-standing franchise.

Carrying the tagline "The Pack is Back," the new poster shows Hoeclin at the middle top of the pack, with Posey standing in the center, poised to wolf out. In front of the approaching darkness, the poster is thoughtfully positioned, showcasing some other returning characters such as Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, and Seth Gilliam.

Russell Mulcahy directed the film, which was written by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis. The story will begin in 2026, nearly 13 years after the events of the series finale. While it is unclear what the movie entails, Paramount+ revealed that as a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, "a terrifying evil has emerged," making the wolves howl once again, with the help of "Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

Image via Paramount

In a previous interview with ComicBook, Hoechlin said that the film reboot felt kind of like "rebooting the reboot," considering that the 2011 series was an adaptation of Michael J. Fox's 1985 teen comedy of the same name. On the other hand, Posey said that it feels good to be able to work with familiar faces once again. "That was so cool. I think it's pretty rare that people get the opportunity to work on a show for almost 10 years, step away for five and then come back to it."

Teen Wolf was a vast franchise, with Fox as the lead character in the 1985 version. In 1986, the franchise received an animated treatment, and a sequel, Teen Wolf Too, was released in 1987. The franchise was then resurrected on MTV, where it aired for six seasons between 2011 and 2017. Unfortunately, one of the show's prominent actors, Dylan O'Brien, will not be reprising his role as Stiles Stilinski, having told Variety that "it was a difficult decision" to not join the upcoming film revival of the hit television series. "The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.” Alongside O'Brien, Arden Cho will also not join the film adaptation of the six-season series.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. You can check out the poster below: