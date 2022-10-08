Several full moons later and Teen Wolf: The Movie has finally been given an official release date. Paramount+ has announced the long-awaited film will land on the streaming platform on January 26, 2023. The upcoming film is a continuation of the hit supernatural series, which wrapped in 2017, after a mammoth six-season run. The show follows the story of unassuming teenager Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) on his transition to a werewolf after he is bitten right before embarking on his sophomore year.

Now, five years after the show came to a ceremonious close, the Beacon Hills pack is reuniting for a fresh installment in the Teen Wolf saga. Details for the fantasy epic have largely been kept to a whimper but there is plenty to howl about with a snippet from the film to unpack. A teaser shared at New York Comic-Con hints a time jump has taken place from where the series finale ended to the start of the film.

In the clip, Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) is seen carrying his son (yes son) Eli Hale (Vince Mattis) off the Lacrosse field and into the Beacon Hills locker room. In what marks a total departure from Derek’s signature brooding aesthetic, he offers Eli words of comfort after a difficult game. However, the niceties are short-lived when the pair are interrupted by a flying arrow — which just about skims past Eli’s head. In something of a jaw-dropping moment, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) comes strolling out armed with her signature bow and arrow. The scene is especially shocking given that Allison died tragically in Scott’s arms during the series. Sporting a vengeful expression, Allison sets her sights on Derek, who is bewildered to see her standing in front of him. If things couldn’t get even more astonishing, she then launches an arrow at his throat, taking some flesh off in the process, as he falls to the ground. That’s one way to get fans riled up ahead of the film’s release!

Image via Paramount

If that teaser wasn’t enough, the streaming giant has hinted Derek is not the only character to undergo a life shift. Scott is no longer a teenager, but remains an alpha, with a fresh threat on the table prompting him to call on his old-school pack for help. A press release for the film teases: “…Only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Viewers can also expect to see mystical favorites, from banshees and were-coyotes to hellhounds and kitsunes make an appearance in Beacon Hills. In what is expected to be a nostalgic feast for fans of the show, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, and Dylan Sprayberry are among the stars from the original series set to make a return. Writer of the series Jeff Davis will also be joining the team as both writer and executive producer.

Unfortunately, in what is a devastating blow for long-standing supporters of the supernatural show, Dylan O’Brien — who plays Scott’s best friend and right-hand man, is not amongst the cast members tipped to return. Regardless, the actor previously threw his support behind the film during an interview with Variety, adding that he would “watch it the first night it comes out.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie arrives on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. You can watch the new clip down below:

