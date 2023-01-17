Although Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to welcome the return of some of the supernatural drama's most treasured characters, by far the one to inspire the greatest excitement is Allison Argent's (Crystal Reed) return from the dead. Avid fans of the werewolf teen drama will recall Allison's heartbreaking death in season three which saw her utter her final words in her true love Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) embrace. With just a week until the film's long-awaited arrival, creator Jeff Davis unveiled a first look at an extract from the script which teases Allison's return.

The script appears to align with Scott's return to Beacon Hills after 15 years of living life away from the birthplace of his wolfpack. The scene begins with Scott and Deaton (Seth Gilliam) in a slightly panicked exchange as to whether someone or something is trying to break into where they are. This prompts Scott to engage his wolf senses and he's able to pick up intense scraping and scratching sounds surrounding them. Suddenly Scott is confronted by the barrel of a gun and then as if out of nowhere Chris Argent (JR Bourne) emerges. The reunion is an emotional one according to the script, which reads: "The gun comes down. A BREATH of surprise and the two men draw each other into a fierce hug." Scott then tells the werewolf hunter he could "try using the door" to which Chris quips, "I never use the front door. Especially when it's not safe." Deaton then proceeds to prompt Chris on why he thinks it's not safe when he notices the "RUGGED WEAPONS CASE" Chris is holding with sleep-deprived eyes and a "look of fear in them." It's then when Scott pulls away from him that Chris realizes his alpha counterpart is living the same nightmare. "You've seen her too," he says in a line chilling enough to make the hairs on your arms stand up.

It's fair to assume that Chris is referencing his daughter, who they both understandably believe to be dead. Interestingly, the page from the script ties in with Davis' recent comments about how the return of Scott's pack (human and supernatural) is triggered by Chris following visions of his daughter. "What brings them back is incited by Chris Argent (JR Bourne), who has been having these mysterious visions and dreams of his daughter, Allison," Davis told SFX Magazine (per CBR). "There’s the idea that his daughter might never have actually crossed over when she died. He finds out that Scott is experiencing the same thing, too. Scott has been seeing her in his mind, in his dreams, and thinking, 'Are these memories or is this something real?' And they keep becoming more and more real to him."

Why both Scott and Chris are seeing visions of Allison before her arrival is not yet known but it's clear there is a strong link between them. This may be triggered by an emotional connection they share as both of these men played strong roles in her life. The supreme theory amongst fans it that Allison is in fact possessed by a nogitsune which means she's not really herself at all. Whether this means all hope is lost when it comes to bringing back the archer from the dark side we can only hope not, after all, everyone is dying to see Allison and Scott reunite.

Teen Wolf: The Movie drops on Paramount+ on January 26. You can read the script extract below.