Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.

The Nogitsune Could Lead to a Sequel

All of this begins when it's revealed that Adrian Harris (Adam Fristoe), who was sacrificed in a ritual during Season 3, is alive and has allied himself with the nogitsune to take revenge on Scott and friends. Harris is subdued by Lydia and Jackson, and hauled off to Eichen House. His vow to take revenge on the gang could be a way forward for the franchise if they want to explore that. In the world of Teen Wolf, the nogitsune is a type of kitsune, a mythical creature from Japanese folklore. A kitsune is a fox spirit that is known for its cunning and mischievous nature. A nogitsune, specifically, is a dark kitsune that is said to bring chaos and destruction wherever it goes. In the Teen Wolf universe, a nogitsune is depicted as a powerful and malevolent entity that possesses human hosts, using their bodies as vessels to wreak havoc. The nogitsune is depicted as being especially difficult to defeat, as it feeds on the negative emotions of those around it, making it stronger and more difficult to destroy.

In the third season of Teen Wolf, the nogitsune storyline comes to a conclusion when the main characters attempt to rid the possessed human host of the nogitsune, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien), from the trickster spirit. After a series of intense battles and struggles, the nogitsune is finally defeated when its host sacrifices himself to trap the entity inside a weapon made of purified iron. This weapon is then buried deep underground, where it is believed that the nogitsune will remain trapped for eternity.

The Nogitsune tricks Scott and Chris into performing a ritual that unbeknownst to them brings Nogitsune to life with Allison as the host. What results is a fight to take down the trickster spirit once again. However, by the end of the film, the world of Teen Wolf as we know it has forever changed. While Alison is free from the clutches of the Nogitsune and rekindles her relationship with Scott, Derek (Tyler Hoechlin), who is now a father in the film to a boy named Eli (Vince Mattis), ultimately loses his life.

Scott's Path Moving Forward

However, he knowingly makes the decision to die a hero’s death knowing that his son will be safe with True Alpha Scott leading the pack and being the natural guardian he is. There’s plenty to tie Eli with Scott. Not only is he a teenager at Beacon Hills High School and a member of the lacrosse team. He has the same jersey number as Scott. He shares a relationship with Coach Finstock (Orny Adams) that is similar to Scott's. After Derek's unexpected death, it appears that Posey's character will take care of Eli moving forward, as Derek informs Scott that Eli is part of his pack.

Tyler Posey has teased that both he and the cast are eager to do more sequels, stating: "It's something we fantasize about with each other. We're kind of talking about if we have another movie, we start brainstorming and kind of getting ideas together. But you know as much as we do. There's nothing set in stone just yet. Hopefully, the fans love this movie, and we get the green light to do more."

Will a Sequel Pass the Baton to Eli?

Creator Jeff Davies has also spoken with TV Insider about the story continuing through Eli Hale, saying, "Yeah, the movie and the show are called Teen Wolf, so I like the idea of passing the baton and Vince is such a great kid and I fell in love with the character as I was writing it and seeing Vince bring it to life on screen was a joy. So I would say the next iteration would probably have to be set around him."

Bringing the next movie back to the basics would be a fantastic way to give an ode to the old with new blood. With the limitations of network TV removed, the next film could set up for a whole new iteration of Teen Wolf with new characters that could be spun out of the next film and into a series. This would allow for Scott to become the Alpha that Derek was in the start of the MTV series and would be a fantastic way to retread on old ground whilst playing with new ideas. More importantly, as Davies pointed it out, it allows for a crucial full circle moment for Teen Wolf whilst bringing in new viewers to the well-built mythology of Teen Wolf. Furthermore, we could get to unravel the mystery of who Eli’s mother exactly is and whether she’s alive.

Could Stiles Make a Comeback?

The series could also explore the characters and love lives of the recently single Malia and Lydia or hell, bring back Stiles. The latter’s inclusion feels particularly necessary given how much he added to the television series and the series has always shined when Stiles has been the focus of the supernatural. His presence felt particularly lacking in the final season of the series and the film wasn’t much better without him there. Plus, a future film could explore the circumstances of his break-up with Lydia.

After the two started dating and Stiles left to work for the CIA, it was revealed that the pair eventually broke up because Lydia kept seeing a vision of him dying. This could be a launchpad for a whole new chapter of the Teen Wolf saga where the gang tries to help change the inevitability of his death.

With all the endless possibilities, a sequel could take Scott’s pack to whole new places and although six seasons of the series allowed for exploration of all kinds of mythological creatures, there’s plenty more in the supernatural realm that could finally see the light of the day with a future sequel.