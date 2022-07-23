After years of fans hoping to see a return to Beacon Hills, Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally underway - and set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. The original series ran for six seasons and 100 episodes, which explored the life of teenager Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) as he struggled with becoming a werewolf, and eventually Beacon Hills' savior. Along for the ride was Scott's best friend (and fan-favorite) Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien), his first love Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), their friends Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) and Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and a host of others, namely Scott's original alpha Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin). The Movie, which takes place many years after the events of the original series, features the Teen cast as adults, which - according to Posey - means that there might be a bit more swearing involved. Sadly, Dylan O'Brien opted not to return as his most popular character (which we're still unhappy about), but we've been reassured that we'll know what happened to Stiles in the meantime. Don't worry though, it's Beacon Hills, which means that there will still be plenty of teen wolves running around out there to get the job done. At least, there better be, or else the name just wouldn't make sense.

Check out the official synopsis of the movie below.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

Recently, the first teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie was released in conjunction with this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and boy are we excited. Not only does the trailer give us our first official look at where our favorite Wolf Pack ended up, but it teases plenty of returns and even some new characters along the way. So let's strap in and dissect some of the most important parts of this trailer...

No Stiles

Like we said before, there was no surprise Dylan O'Brien appearance here in the trailer, and while the jury is still technically out until we see The Movie ourselves (Andrew Garfield really did a number on our celebrity trust issues...), it's safe to say that Stiles will not be returning to Beacon Hills with Scott. The last time we saw the young Stilinski, he was working with the FBI, and it's very possible that he could be out on a mission elsewhere during the events of the movie. Here's to hoping that he and Lydia are still an item though. It took too long for them to get together!

While Stiles doesn't show up in the trailer, his trademark Jeep makes an appearance as Scott (holding an injured Derek, possibly?) makes his way to their infamous getaway car. Two shot later, Stiles' father Sheriff Noah Stilinski (Linden Ashby) seems to be crawling away from an attacker, leaving our favorite sheriff in peril. Hopefully, Scott will get there in time.

The Oni

Having last appeared in the third season (arguably Teen Wolf's best), the Oni were a group of demonic warriors who were essentially unstoppable. Originally, they were released to hunt the Nogitsune (more on him in a minute) but were eventually used by the Void creature to attack our heroes instead. The Oni aren't necessarily evil beings, but they can be used or manipulated by whoever first summons them, making them incredibly deadly warriors with very few weaknesses. The last time Scott and his friends went up against the Oni, Allison Argent was killed in the battle.

If the Oni are back, then that can only mean that a deadly supernatural force is on the way, one scarier than anything the McCall Pack has faced in years. Here's hoping they don't take another one of our heroes in battle....

Daddy Derek

We might be used to seeing Tyler Hoechlin playing a father now on Superman & Lois, but his Teen Wolf character has always been more of a bad boy. At times, Derek was actually the villain in the Teen Wolf saga, though more often than not he was an ally to Scott and his Wolf Pack, even joining his group by the end of the series. In The Movie trailer, we see an older, seemingly more mature Derek, one who has a young "teen wolf" of his own named Eli (played by Vince Mattis). While we know next-to-nothing about Eli and his relationship with his father, we know that they'll play an important role in the next Teen Wolf adventure.

A fun fact about the film, Posey and Hoechlin also serve as executive producers on this film, which allowed Hoechlin to help hand-pick Mattis for the role of his son. We've seen Derek try to be a mentor and a father figure before, and that doesn't always go well, but here we'll get to see him be a dad, and there's no doubt he'll be a different father than Superman.

Scott and Malia

Near the beginning of the trailer, there seems to be a moment where Scott and Malia are running together through the halls of Beacon Hills High, but the second person in the shot is admittedly a bit hard to fully make out. Not too far after, Malia reappears, seemingly protecting her kinsman Eli Hale. But, when Teen Wolf ended, Scott and Malia had finally gotten together after an entire season of "will-they/won't-they," both moving on from their past loves and facing the future together. Though, in classic Teen Wolf fashion, they'll probably break them up for no good reason in favor of another character who we'll talk about in a bit....

Although it's unclear what the status of Scott and Malia's relationship is currently, we do know that Malia is fiercely loyal and will help protect her Pack no matter the dangers ahead - or the hurts behind.

Beacon Hills Sheriff's Department

We already know that Sheriff Stilinski is still wandering around Beacon Hills, but we learned that Deputy Jordan Parrish (Ryan Kelly) aka the Hellhound is still about as well. Joining them - seemingly as a new Deputy - is actually Liam Dunbar's (Dylan Sprayberry) best friend and fellow member of the McCall Pack, Mason Hewitt (Khylin Rhambo). Mason was a huge help in the final few seasons of the show and quickly became a fan-favorite character. His remaining in Beacon Hills as a member of local law enforcement is very much in character.

Sadly, we didn't see much of Liam in this trailer (just lots of great Scott and Derek action), but here's to hoping that he'll be featured prominently in the film's promotion going forward!

Deaton Returns

This was a brief blink-and-you-might-miss-it shot, but we saw a quick glimpse of Doctor Deaton (Seth Gilliam), who was hardly a part of Teen Wolf's final season. But it seems that Deaton is still around Beacon Hills, and hopefully will return to help advise an older Scott McCall in the same way that he previously had on the series. Deaton was one of the most interesting characters on Teen Wolf, because for a long time his backstory was something of a mystery. Whether he'll be as mysterious as before or a bit more liberal in his supernatural knowledge is unclear, but we do know that we're glad to see him back on Teen Wolf once more!

The Nemeton

The Nemeton was a huge source of supernatural power in Beacon Hills and often proved to be a gateway into one's own subconscious and inner desires. Beyond that, the wood from the Nemeton was used to build a prison box for the Nogitsune, and has other supernatural properties embedded inside it as well - often exploited through ritual sacrifice. Scott, Stiles, and Allison were all known to have visited the Nemeton - which seems to shift locations - during their time in Beacon Hills, and it has proven to be a resource for both the powers of light and darkness. Here's hoping the good guys reach it first!

While this one looks to be the Nemeton of Beacon Hills, there are evidently seven of them throughout the world, each holding their own power and drawing supernatural creatures in, essentially serving as a "beacon" (hence the town's name). Last we knew, Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan), Tamora Monroe (Sibongile Mlambo), and their army of Hunters intended on traveling the world to destroy each Nemeton. Could that be where this movie picks up?

Heroes in Crisis

We also get to see many of our heroes, including Scott, Derek, and Lydia, in some sort of battle sequence. There's no doubt that a return to Beacon Hills means there will be some paranormal violence, but as we witness brief glimpses of our heroes in peril, we can't help but be a little afraid - especially since we don't know if Lydia will ever see Stiles again. But one thing's for sure, the brief glimpses of our heroes that we do get to see are really exciting and are bound to make for amazing moments in the film.

The Nogitsune

Speaking of the Nemeton, the Teen Wolf: The Movie teaser seems to be narrated by a being known as the Nogitsune (played at one point by Aaron Hendry), a Void Kitsune who attempted to kill Scott, Stiles, and all their friends back during the third season of Teen Wolf. The Nogitsune has lived for over a thousand years, and the last time it was unearthed it possessed Stiles and used his deepest and darkest fears to torment him. The Nogitsune was one of the McCall Pack's greatest enemies, and the events of the third season - namely Allison Argent's death - would haunt our heroes for years to come.

If the Nogitsune has returned, then something dark is about to happen in Beacon Hills. There's no telling what sort of playful revenge this Void creature hopes to inflict on our heroes, but based on the voice-over narration in the trailer, it doesn't seem to be good...

Allison is Alive

Somehow, Scott McCall's first true love has returned from the grave, and Scott makes sure to tell his mother Melissa (Melissa Ponzio), and father figure - and Allison's dad - Chris Argent (JD Bourne), immediately. How Allison returned from the grave is unclear; this could easily be a Nogitsune trick that's meant to torment Scott even more than he already has been over her death. But if Allison is truly back, then it changes everything. In Allison's final moments, she and Scott admit their true love for one another, but Scott has since tried to fill the hole Allison left in his life with others. With Allison back in the fight, the future of Teen Wolf seems a little more hopeful, even if it's through darker means.

One thing is for sure, it'll be nice to see Crystal Reed return to Teen Wolf, and although she returned to the show in the fifth season, she wasn't playing Allison but rather one of her ancestors in a series of flashbacks to the distant past. If a Scott McCall/Allison Argent reunion was on your bingo card for 2022, then you're the real winner here.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.