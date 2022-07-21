Gather around, Wolf Pack, we finally have a trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Coming full circle, the upcoming movie is based on the 2011 supernatural series Teen Wolf, which is, in turn, based on the 1985 film of the same name. Since the series finale, fans have been clamoring for a new project that furthers the show’s story. Well, this trailer certainly confirms they got it.

The trailer re-introduces fans to many familiar faces. Tyler Posey, who led the show as the Alpha Werewolf, took center stage as Scott McCall. Other returning cast members for Teen Wolf: The Movie include Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Melissa Ponzio, and Crystal Reed. It will be particularly curious to see how Reed is brought back into the fold since her character passed away in Season 3 of the show. One key detail revealed during the panel is that Vince Mattis has been cast as Derek's son Eli and... Allison lives! Crystal Reed is back as Allison! But how?

Notably absent from the trailer is Dylan O’Brien who opted to not return for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Another notable absence from the movie was Arden Cho who played Kira Yukimura on the show; the actress declined to return for the movie after learning she was being offered significantly less than her co-stars. Orny Adams, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rhambo, and Ian Bohen are also set to reprise their roles.

Teen Wolf: The Movie’s trailer does an excellent job at setting up the upcoming drama which will see Scott McCall gather new and old allies for a new fight in Beacon Hills. As fans of the show know, Scott McCall never runs from a fight. Here’s hoping that the new movie stays true to the characters – and show – that fans grew to love.

Watch the trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie below:

Also, check out the official synopsis here: