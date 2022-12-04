Brazil is kicking off the holiday season with the world’s biggest pop culture convention this weekend and we’ve got the scoop on all the latest trailers, posters, and revelations coming out of CCXP 2022. Celebrations in Saō Paulo are in full swing and from Warner Bros to Disney, all the major studios are bringing their best and brightest to get us ready for 2023 movies and shows on the horizon. Paramount+ has taken to CCXP to showcase the long-awaited Teen Wolf movie.

Today at CCXP Paramount released a new trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie. The new footage offers fans the first look at the reunion between Allison Argent and Scott McCall, something we've been dying to see since Allison was first revealed to return.

Who is returning for Teen Wolf: The Movie?

The vast majority of the cast from Teen Wolf will be reprising their roles in the upcoming movie. Namely, Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey will both be returning as Derek Hale and Scott McCall — the duo will also be serving the project as producers. Holland Roden also reprises her role as Lydia Martin, and Shelly Hennig returns as Malia Tate. Stargate star JR Bourne will return as Chris Argent opposite Melissa Ponzio, who will reprise her role as Melissa McCall. Colton Haynes returns as Jackson Whittemore, Dylan Sprayberry returns as Liam Dunbar, Khylin Rhambo will be back as Mason Hewitt, and Ian Bohen will appear as Peter Hale. Orny Adams will also be back as coach Bobby Flinstock, Seth Gilliam returns as Dr. Alan Deaton, Ryan Kelley will appear as Deputy Jordan Parrish, and Linden Ashby will be back as Sheriff Stillinski.

Earlier this year, the first footage from Teen Wolf: The Movie also revealed that Crystal Reed will be back as Allison Argent. The teaser clip took fans by surprise because, during the series’ original run, Allison died tragically in Scott’s arms. Allison’s return slightly eases the sting that comes with the absence of fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski. Dylan O’Brien told Variety that he made the decision not to return for the move though he was grateful for the experience.

What is Teen Wolf: The Movie about?

Though the movie’s full plot has not yet been released we do know that the film will see a return to Beacon Hills several years after the events of the series finale. At San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ revealed that the movie will feature several returning supernatural creatures including Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters. They also teased that Scott McCall will have to gather his old friends along with “new allies” to face “what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy” in Teen Wolf history.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will arrive on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. Check out the new trailer released at CCXP down below.

