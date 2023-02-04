Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?

In the final season of Teen Wolf, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends continued to face new challenges and obstacles as they tried to protect their town from a supernatural evil known as the Anuk-Ite, a creature that can manipulate people's fears and turn them against each other. The Anuk-Ite posed a major threat to Scott and his pack, and it was ultimately a race against the clock to stop it before it destroyed everything they held dear. Especially since Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) was hell-bent on wiping out all supernatural species once and for all.

Where We Left Off With the Pack

Image via Paramount+

When we left Scott’s pack, Scott had become a True Alpha, a rare process by which a werewolf rises in status to alpha due to their own willpower and strength of character. He was naturally both revered and feared by other supernatural creatures. When viewers last saw Scott during Season 6B of Teen Wolf, he declared that Hunters' war against Tamara Monroe, Gerard's former second-in-command would be continued. Lydia (Holland Roden) joined MIT and continued her relationship with Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) who had been recruited by the FBI. Meanwhile, with Allison (Crystal Reed) dead, Scott had begun a romance with were-coyote Malia (Shelley Henning).

In Teen Wolf: The Movie the action picks up 15 years after the events of Season 6. And with the return of the pack comes the Nogistune, the trickster spirit from Season 3B. When we last met the evil spirit it had taken over Stiles and had been defeated by being bitten into by Scott. When the Nogistune is set free again, he begins to wreak havoc on the gang once more. In the movie, the Nogitsune revives Allison in a bid to emotionally torture the pack and orders the Oni to hold all of Scott's loved ones hostage in a dreamlike world. The demon tells Scott and Allison to shoot an arrow through Scott's heart when they get there, so he can win "the game" and save everyone else. Fortunately, foxfire is able to prevent Scott from dying from the wound Allison inflicts when she shoots Scott.

What Is Derek's Fate?

Image via Paramount

In the end, it is Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) who gallantly saves the day. After Jordan Parrish (Ryan Kelley) realizes that the only way to kill the Nogitsune is to use hellfire. He realizes that in order to do so, someone needs to hold the Nogitsune back, and Derek sacrifices himself to save Scott and his son, Eli Hale (Vince Mattis) by throwing Scott out of the way and ordering Parrish to use hellfire on him and the Nogitsune, leaving Eli in Scott’s care. The fight ends with Derek burning up alongside the Nogitsune. Derek isn’t the only death Teen Wolf fans see in the film. While no one else dies in the movie, Scott and Malia’s relationship as well as Stiles and Lydia’s relationship both end before the film starts.

Allison is revived and ends up with Scott. Everyone else luckily survives the film and by the time the film ends, and it's suggested that Eli will be looked after by Scott as his pack leader and guardian.