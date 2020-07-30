These ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Are Trying to Have It All in Trailer for New Netflix Dramedy

Say this for being a teenager chasing down criminals — it’s unlikely that the criminals will see you coming. This seems to be the underlying premise of Teenage Bounty Hunters, the upcoming Netflix original series created by Kathleen Jordan and executive produced by Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan.
Per the official Netflix synopsis:
Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, sex, and study hall.
As seen in the trailer above, Sterling and Blair are all about balancing their new line of work with their lives as teenagers (love it when a title proves extremely descriptive) — and while they say it might be easy, 10 episodes of television makes it an easy bet that there will be some complications. Check out the first-look images and character descriptions provided by Netflix below. Teenage Bounty Hunters premieres Friday, August 14 on Netflix.
Meet Sterling and Blair Wesley
Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Anjelica Bette Fellini) are 16-year-old fraternal twins and best friends. Even though they are close, they have opposite personalities. Sterling is an overachiever with a quick wit and a strong imagination, and she takes her school and religious studies seriously. Blair is outspoken, opinionated, and an overall non-conformist. Both twins are linked by their independent spirit. They are thoughtful, sharp, and unafraid of sticking up for what they believe in… even when sometimes, they have no idea what they’re talking about.
Meet Bowser Jenkins
Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison), a by-the-books veteran bounty hunter, meets the twins in a chance encounter. Having recently moved to Atlanta for a fresh start, he’s trying to make a life for himself in a new city — when these two annoying teens come along and make work a little more complicated… and a lot more fun.
Meet Miles Taylor
Miles Taylor (Myles Evans) is a cool, intelligent teen who works at the Wesley family’s country club. He is intrigued by Blair, and despite a bumpy first date, they begin dating.
Meet Luke Creswell
Luke Creswell (Spencer House) is Sterling’s boyfriend and attends the same Christian high school as Sterling and Blair, where he is captain of the golf team. He is well-intentioned and hopelessly devoted to Sterling.
Meet April Stevens
April Stevens (Devon Hales) is Sterling’s rival and former best friend. She is a perfectionist with a strong moral faith who competes with Sterling at school studies, extracurricular activities… actually, pretty much everything.
Meet Debbie and Anderson Wesley
Debbie (Virginia Williams) and Anderson (Mackenzie Astin) Wesley are the twins’ loving parents. They try hard to keep up appearances in their Christian community and hope that their daughters also live up to their expectations.
Meet Yolanda Carrion
Yolanda Carrion (Shirley Rumierk) is a tough-talking bail bond agent who provides Bowser his assignments. They have a complicated romantic history together and though they may not admit it at first, feelings are still sizzling…
Meet Terrance Coin
Terrance Coin (Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith) is a rival bounty hunter, a budding YouTube personality, and Bowser’s nemesis. He starts to date Bowser’s ex-girlfriend, Yolanda, causing a whole lot of drama.