These ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Are Trying to Have It All in Trailer for New Netflix Dramedy

Say this for being a teenager chasing down criminals — it’s unlikely that the criminals will see you coming. This seems to be the underlying premise of Teenage Bounty Hunters, the upcoming Netflix original series created by Kathleen Jordan and executive produced by Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

Per the official Netflix synopsis:

Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, sex, and study hall.

As seen in the trailer above, Sterling and Blair are all about balancing their new line of work with their lives as teenagers (love it when a title proves extremely descriptive) — and while they say it might be easy, 10 episodes of television makes it an easy bet that there will be some complications. Check out the first-look images and character descriptions provided by Netflix below. Teenage Bounty Hunters premieres Friday, August 14 on Netflix.