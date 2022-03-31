Resurrection is happening again at Tender Endings and this time it's no accident. Adult Swim is dipping into Baba's embalming fluid and preparing the lightning to bring back the critically acclaimed Teenage Euthanasia for Season 2. More funeral fun and coming-of-age stories surrounding the bond between a daughter and her sentient, super-powered zombie mother are currently in production. Per the network, the show's initial run was a viewership success.

The half-hour series takes place in a near-future Florida where the Fantasy family runs their funeral parlor Tender Endings. It's a constant struggle to balance their own lives and the lives of the dead that pass through, but the Fantasy matriarch and old country immigrant Baba keeps things running as smooth as can be with the help of Uncle Pete and "Euthanasia" Annie. When Annie's mother Trophy dies of an overdose, her body arrives at Tender Endings per her final requests. However, she's granted a second chance when a combination of Baba's embalming fluid, Annie's tears, and a lightning bolt jolts her back onto her mortal coil, albeit as a sentient zombie with crazy powers. With her newfound life, Trophy tries, or at least sort of tries, to spend time with the daughter she abandoned so many years ago.

Teenage Euthanasia also boasts a strong cast and crew spearheaded by New York Times Editor's Choice writer Alissa Nutting (Made for Love) and producer Alyson Levy (The Shivering Truth) who co-created the series. Nutting has a deep writing catalog that has appeared in a number of prominent literary journals, though her standouts include her short story collection Unclean Jobs for Women and Girls and the controversial novel Tampa about a middle school teacher and her inappropriate relationship with her students. Levy, meanwhile, garnered a Primetime Emmy nod as a member of the crew behind the surreal sketch comedy At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: Adult Swim Celebrates 25 Years of Toonami with Brand-New Programming

Making up the talented voice cast are Maria Bamford as toxic mother turn zombie Trophy, Jo Firestone as her oft-neglected daughter "Euthanasia" Annie, Tim Robinson as needy Uncle Pete, and Bebe Neuwirth as the family matriarch Baba. Throughout its first season, the show also featured a number of prominent names among its guest actors including fellow animated voice legend H. Jon Benjamin, comedians Stephen Colbert and Patton Oswalt, and two of the stars of What We Do in the Shadows in Harvey Guillén and Natasia Demetriou which feels oddly appropriate for this somewhat macabre supernatural premise.

PFFR is producing Season 2 of Teenage Euthanasia with Atomic Cartoons animating. Joining Nutting and Levy as executive producers are Lisa M. Thomas, Vernon Chatman, Scott Adsit, and John Lee. Season 1 is currently streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

How ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Adam Project’ Show the Right and Wrong Way to Use Needle Drops in Blockbusters

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (262 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke