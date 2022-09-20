United States-based Collider readers, we've got an exciting sweepstakes to share with you! Especially if you're a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or gaming. to celebrate a year of classing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gaming with Shredder's Revenge and The Cowabunga Collection, Nickelodeon has been giving away custom Xbox Series S consoles all summer, and we've gotten thrown into the mix to help give away a one-of-a-kind Xbox that pays homage to the classic Konami arcade game!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been a pop culture staple since 1984 when Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird first introduced the world to Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in comic book form. From there, its popularity gave way to a slew of toys, video games, and the iconic animated television series by the same name. Over the course of thirty-eight years, a simple comic book creation spawned a fan-favorite phenomenon that is still bursting with life today. So what better way to show off your love for the franchise, than to win an Xbox wrapped in some totally tubular TMNT swag? It may not come with a slice of pizza or a team of lean, mean, green crime-fighting turtles, but it's still pretty epic.

Our friends over at IDW Publishing are currently keeping the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the job with two interactive miniseries that launched this month from story writer Tom Waltz, who scripted the original series when it launched in 2011, following the sale of the media franchise to Nickelodeon back in 2009.

If you're a longtime reader, you'll know that we run a lot of fun sweepstakes and giveaways, but this time Nickelodeon will be the one choosing the winner so be sure to keep an eye on the specifics of the sweepstakes. And even if you're not entering the sweepstakes you should check out their landing page for a throwback to the glory days of arcade gaming. The nostalgia is real with this one!

Between now and October 3, 2022, follow Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (@TMNT) on Instagram or Twitter and reply with the hashtag #TurtlePowerSweepstakes in the comment section of the post and/or tweet announcing the Sweepstakes for a chance to win this one-of-a-kind Xbox creation. For a full list of rules, how to enter, and more amazing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle merchandise from IDW, Seaesta Surf, and Walmart, please visit www.turtlepowersweepstakes.com. No purchase is necessary. Must be a legal resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and age 18 or older.

