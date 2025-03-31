The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been skateboarding through pop culture for the last four decades. Thanks to the original darker comics of the mid 1980s and the family-friendly animated series that would follow, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who didn't at least recognize who these Heroes in a Half-Shell were. These superheroes have been featured in an endless sea of merchandise like Funko Pops and action figures too. Part of their enduring relevance is that they always seem to be reinvented every few years to help get a new generation of fans invested in the Turtles. Now Super7 has introduced new figures centered around one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' most beloved shows.

Based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003, Super7 has unveiled their latest wave of ULTIMATES! figures. This includes Casey Jones, Shredder, Master Splinter, and a Foot Ninja. All the figures have double-jointed elbows and come with a handful of accessories. For example, Shredder comes with a sword, while Casey Jones has a bag of sport-themed weapons. He has his signature hockey stick alongside a golf club and a baseball bat. This assortment of colorful characters now joins the 2003 Turtles in the ULTIMATES! line.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Return to Form