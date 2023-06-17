Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been delighting audiences since the 80s. Especially on the big screen. The comic book franchise has spawned six feature films with a seventh installment, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, releasing later this summer. Now ahead of the reboot’s August release, NECA has unveiled their new figures for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

This particular adventure was the last of TMNT’s original live-action trilogy. The 1993 release saw our favorite crime fighting turtles accidentally travel back in time to feudal Japan and help stop an evil warlord. The seven inch NECA figures have Leonardo, Rafael, Michelangelo, and Donatello in the samurai outfits that they wore in the film. They will come in a $150 four-pack and will be a Convention exclusive set. This pack will also include a pizza box full of accessories. Interchangeable heads and hands, a rapier, cutlass, three time scepters, oni masks, all the turtles famous weaponry, and fabric robes. If that wasn’t enough, this set will come in VHS inspired packaging as well to match NECA’s previously released figures for the 1990 original and Secret of the Oz. In addition, many of the accessories found in this set can be used with the turtles other movie figures.

The Legacy of Time Traveling Turtles

TMNT III, separate from the classic game Turtles in Time, is hardly the most beloved of the franchise. It was missing many of the classic elements of TMNT like the main villain Shredder, the foot clan, and characters like Casey Jones and April O’Neil were sidelined for most of the film. It also didn’t help that the trilogy capper came out at a time when violence in cinema was a hot button topic, so the action was less than stellar. However, III has lived on thanks to adults who burnt out their VHS copies of the film when they were kids. Home video sales really helped the film in the long run, especially considering it was released the same year as TMNT’s final season. Basically when the franchise was already deemed dead and buried. Nowadays, the film definitely shows its age, particularly in the costume department, and is objectively bad, but it has a certain charm to it that will make any kid at heart smile.

Image via New Line Cinema

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

The TMNT franchise continues when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2, 2023. While we wait for NECA to make figures for the new film, you can view their figure for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III down below.