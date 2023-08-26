In 2003, the second animated series in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise was released. It was made by 4Kids Entertainment, who at the time were known for their silly dubbing of animes like Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon. Thanks to its darker tone and long-form storytelling, it offered the writers and voice actors a chance to flex their talent.

Over seven seasons, the show adapted many stories from the original comic adaptations. Several were told in multipart episodes, regarded as some of the series' best for the extra time and large set pieces.

10 "Turtles in Space"

Season 2, Episodes 1 - 5, 2003

The turtles find themselves transported across the galaxy to the planet D'Hoonnib. They meet Professor Honeycutt (Oliver Wyman), a scientist whose mind is trapped in an android body. He is on the run from the forces of The Federation and the Triceratron Republic, who want him to build a teleporter that could give one of them galactic domination.

Season two decides to open up with a more light-hearted science-fiction adventure. There's plenty of fun to be had across these five episodes, from street chases to space battles and gladiatorial matches. Despite its apparent randomness, many characters, including Honeycutt and a Triceratron named Traximus (FB Owens), become important down the line.

9 "Secret Origins"

Season 2, Episodes 6 - 8, 2003

Having returned to Earth with Honeycutt, the turtles meet the Utroms, a race of alien squids who oppose the Shredder (Scottie Ray). As they reveal their history via holograms, Baxter Stockman (Scott Williams), the Shredder's unwilling scientist, sabotages the building, so the Shredder can attack. This traps the turtles and Master Splinter (Darren Dunstan) inside the hologram and makes them tangible.

This multi-parter explains many mysteries in the show, including the mysterious guardians who were aiding the turtles in season one. The Shredder's attack, as well as an incursion by the National Guard, adds a ticking clock to the story as the Utroms try to free the turtles and flee the planet. There are also a fair few references to the 1987 show, like the turtle's human friend, April (Veronica Taylor) donning a yellow jumpsuit.

8 "Words Collide"

Season 3, Episodes 4 - 6, 2004

Following the three-part "Space Invaders," Professor Honeycutt returned to Earth just as the turtles convinced the Triceratrons that he wasn't there. When the Federation arrives, Honeycutt offers himself in a bid to end the war, but the turtles refuse to give him up. To make matters worse, a government agent named Bishop (David Zen Mansley) captures the turtles for experimentation.

This three-parter wraps up the Triceratron and Federation conflict satisfyingly. Honeycutt really steps up here, having grown from his time with the turtles to the point where he would be willing to give his life in exchange for galactic peace. It also does a fantastic job of establishing Bishop as a new major antagonist, showcasing his intelligence and his superhuman abilities.

7 "Good Genes"

Season 4, Episodes 25 & 25, 2006

Due to an outbreak caused by Bishop's fake alien invasion, Donatello (Sam Regel) has mutated a second time and will die in a few days. While their friend Leatherhead (FB Owens and Gary K Lewis) does what he can, the turtles go to Bishop for help. He agrees to cure Donny if they will retrieve an artifact called the Heart of Tengu.

While other episodes have had stakes that threaten the entire world, "Good Genes" hits the turtles, and the audience, on a personal level. Seeing Donatello turned into a savage beast is heartbreaking, so it's no wonder the turtles are willing to do Bishop's dirty work to save their brother. Speaking of Bishop, his plan to get the Heart of Tengu ends up kickstarting the mystical plot of season five.

6 "City at War"

Season 2, Episodes 14 - 16, 2004

With the Shredder gone following his attack on the TCRI building, a turf war breaks out between the Foot, the Purple Dragons, and the Mob for control of the city. This leaves the turtles divided: Leonardo (Michael Sinterniklaas) believes they should quell the violence while Raphael (Greg Abbey) says this isn't their fight. Things get more complex when the Shredder's adopted daughter, Karai (Karen Neill) arrives to ask the turtles to help her claim her father's throne.

There's a lot of great action to be had in these episodes, especially with the mob getting help from Stockman to build weapons for them. It also presents an interesting dilemma for a superhero show: was stopping the villain really the right thing if it brings more violence? It's this question that fuels the drama between the turtles, especially Leo, who feels personally responsible for the mess.

5 "Exodus"

Season 3, Episodes 25 & 26, 2005

The Shredder has finished the construction of a starship that will allow him to attack the Utrom home world. Gathering their allies, the turtles and Splinter launch an assault on the starship to stop the Shredder once and for all. Meanwhile, Bishop learns about the starship from Stockman and tries to secure it for himself.

The emotional weight of "Exodus" is its strongest point. The turtles give everything they have to stop Shredder, and they come closer to death than ever before. Events like Leonardo's injury and Bishop and Stockman's partnership would also go on to have long-lasting consequences in season four.

4 "Big Brawl"

Season 2, Episodes 23 - 26, 2004

The turtles follow Splinter into the Battle Nexus: an interdimensional area where a tournament is held to decide the best fighter in the multiverse. The turtles are allowed to compete and Leonardo befriends a rabbit Ronen named Miyamoto Usagi (Jason Griffith). However, dark forces are at work behind the scenes to seize ultimate power over the multiverse.

The show did not disappoint with its multiverse tournament. Old and new characters are given lots of moments to shine, both in the ring and while trying to uncover the shadow plot. Of all the turtles, Michelangelo (Wayne Grayson) is given the spotlight the most, as we see how his goofball routine can be used to turn his enemies' strengths into weaknesses.

3 "The Shredder Strikes"

Season 1, Episodes 10 & 11, 2003

After being humbled by Splinter, a Foot Solider gives Leonardo directions to their leader, Oroku Saki, who tries to convince Leo to join him in a secret war. When they tell Splinter, he reveals that Saki, known as the Shredder, killed Splinter's master, Hamato Yoshi (Eric Stuart). The turtles decide to face him, but the Shredder is a greater foe than they anticipated.

This episode manages to juggle a lot of important story beats in a single episode. Along with the turtles meeting the Shredder, it also establishes the Utroms observing the turtles and shows Yoshi for the first time. The fight between the turtles and the Shredder is a brutal and well-paced engagement that serves as their first true hurdle as crime fighters.

2 "The Shredder Strikes Back"

Season 1, Episodes 17 & 18, 2003

With the Foot searching the sewers for the turtles, they move into April's apartment As Leonardo goes for his morning training exercises, he is ambushed by many ninjas, including elites. The fight eventually goes back to the apartment, led by the Shredder, back and out for revenge.

This episode is a desperate fight for survival from beginning to end that never feels stale. Leonardo's fight with the Foot forces him to use all of his skills to stay alive, and its lack of dialogue means the animators can flex in showing his growing exhaustion. Once the fight moves into April's apartment, it becomes a close-quarters quagmire that ends on a tense cliffhanger.

1 "Return to New York"

Season 1, Episodes 21 - 23, 2003

After recuperating from their defeat, the turtles sneak back into New York City and assault the Shredder's base. Though they have the element of surprise, they must face the full force of the Shredder's army before facing him again. Meanwhile, Stockman launches his own plan for revenge.

Seeing the turtles and Splinter assault the Shredder's base floor by floor demonstrates how far they have grown since their first battle. The choice for enemies also gets creative, including mutated soldiers, mystics who channel the elements, and Stockman's robot suit. Then, after an epic showdown between Leo and Shredder, it ends on a double-whammy cliffhanger that leads into the season finale.

