The Big Picture BoxLunch has released a new collection inspired by the 80s TMNT animated series, featuring nostalgic baseball tees, button-ups, sweaters, pajama pants, hats, a flannel pizza box hoodie, and enamel pin sets.

Mutant Mayhem is the first TMNT film in a long time that families can enjoy together, and this collection is the perfect way for fans to show their Turtles love at the theater.

Mutant Mayhem is a fresh take on the franchise, with a new art style and a storyline that takes the Turtles back to their teenage years, as they face their first test against a gang of mutants led by Superfly and try to prove themselves as heroes. The film also boasts an impressive A-list voice cast.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has finally hit theaters. The animated adventure based on the hit 80s comic book franchise has become a critical darling and, to celebrate the return of TMNT to the big screen, BoxLunch has just unveiled their new collection based on our favorite crime fighting Turtles.

However, the collection isn’t based on the new film, it’s centered around the 80s TMNT animated series that took Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo off the comic book pages for the very first time. This new line of nostalgia garb features baseball tees as well as various 80s style button ups, sweaters, and pajama pants. There’s also hats featuring Michelangelo and Leonardo, a flannel pizza box hoodie, and various enamel pin sets.

The original TMNT series ran for ten seasons from 1987 to 1996. For over a decade the Turtles defined millions of children’s youth around the world. Now as we head toward the middle of the 2020s, kids that grew up on the 80s series have kids or families of their own. That’s what makes Mutant Mayhem so special. It’s the first TMNT film in a very long time that families can see together. That also makes this collection the perfect fit for any family looking to show off their Turtles love at the theater.

What’s Mutant Mayhem About?

Mutant Mayhem is a fresh coat of paint for the four decade old franchise. Not just because of its energetic comic book inspired art style, but because TMNT is returning to its teenage roots. The Turtles are in their very early career and most of New York doesn’t know of their existence yet. These crime fighters in training are even meeting fan-favorite character April O’Neil for the first time in this film. Mutant Mayhem will see the Turtles face their first real test as a gang of mutants led by Superfly try to take over NYC. It’s up to the Turtles to leave the sewers and defend their home to prove to the people of New York that they’re heroes. Another unique aspect of this film is its talented A-list voice cast. Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, and John Cena lead an ensemble that’ll make any TMNT fanatic say ”cowabunga”.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now.