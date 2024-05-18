The Big Picture Celebrate 40 years of TMNT with Mezco Toyz Deluxe Animated Series set.

The TMNT franchise continues to evolve with new films, TV series, and merchandise.

Don't miss out on the TMNT figures with 28 points of articulation and Turtle-Power accessories.

When it comes to pop culture, there are few franchises as recognizable as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the comic book series which would be turned into the iconic 1987 animated series that defined the word “Cowabunga” for a whole generation of kids. Now, to celebrate the series that turned the Turtles into a household name, Mezco Toyz has unveiled their new Deluxe TMNT animated series set.

The One:12 Collective set features all four turtles; Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Each figure stands at around 17 centimeters tall and has 28 points of articulation. There’s an endless amount of “Turtle-Power” accessories too, including three interchange heads for each turtle, each of the hero’s specific weapon, shell grapples with climbing ropes, climbing claws, eight shuriken, Turtle Communicators, and a pizza box just to name a few. The figures will also come with their own display bases featuring the TMNT logo and display posts for maximum posing.

‘TMNT’ is Getting More Popular With Age

Since TMNT’s darker comic debut in 1984, the franchise has seen many different iterations throughout the decade. Whether you grew up in the 80s with the original cartoon that would then span the cult classic 1990 live-action film or are growing up now with the universe that spawned with last summer’s hit animated adventure Mutant Mayhem, there’s been a great Turtles story for every generation. Also outside the comics, animation, and films, the franchise has seen an endless ooze trail of video games and merchandise. The Playmates line of toys, which is still going strong today, was a big factor in the original series’ successful 10-year run. Like its 80s counterpart, Transformers, this helped the franchise stay relevant in the 21st century alongside the new TMNT films and TV series. The future of the franchise is very bright with Mutant Mayhem’s spin-off series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles debuting on Paramount+ this summer. The film is also getting a sequel in 2026. If that was enough, TMNT is returning to live-action with a film adaptation of the popular adult Last Ronin storyline.

The original TMNT series is currently streaming alongside Mutant Mayhem on Paramount+. While fans wait for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to debut on the streamer, you can order your Mezco Toyz Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deluxe Animated Series set on their website for $400 USD. The figures can be previewed above.

Watch on Paramount+