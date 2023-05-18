After turning Batman tiny last month with their wave of Bitty Pop! collectibles, Funko is shrinking down the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Disney princesses for its next sets of mini vinyl figures. The company today unveiled eight new four-packs that contain miniature versions of the most popular collectibles based on the Heroes in a Half Shell and Disney royalty. Each of the sets also comes with a mystery figurine which could be a fan-favorite character or an alternate design.

Half of the sets feature classic TMNT characters from the Turtles themselves to many of the franchise's villains including Bebop, Rocksteady, and, of course, Shredder all based on their comic book appearance. Set one features Bitty Pop! renditions of Leonardo, Michelangelo, and the Turtles' photojournalist friend April O'Neil while set two has Donatello, Shredder, and Baxter Stockman, and sets three includes Master Splinter, Raphael, and Rocksteady. Set four is a bit unique, however, including 8-bit versions of Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. Any collectors who want 8-bit Michelangelo will have to get a bit lucky as he's one of four mystery figures that can come in each set. At 1/3 odds, he's one of the easier collectibles to get with the others including Casey Jones, Leather Head, and Bebop.

The Disney princess set, on the other hand, features just about every royal in the House of Mouse's lineup from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to Moana. Each set is grouped somewhat by era with one set bringing together Ariel, Mulan, and Tatiana while another combines Belle, Jasmine, and Pocahontas, the third features classic princesses Snow White, Cinderella, and Aurora aka Sleeping Beauty, and the final pack contains the most recent princesses of the bunch with Rapunzel, Merida, and Moana. If you're wondering where Anna and Elsa are, they're set as mystery figures alongside Ariel in her pink dress post-transformation and Belle in her peasant clothes before she ever meets the Beast.

Turtles and Princesses Are Both Heading Back to Theaters Soon

These collections couldn't come at a better time considering the Turtles, and at least one of the princesses, will soon be back on the big screen. On August 4, the Turtles step back out of the shadows for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, an animated film produced by Seth Rogen which sees the brothers emerge from the sewers and attempt to endear themselves to New York City as heroes. It doesn't take long for them to find trouble though, as their efforts to take on a crime syndicate with help from April O'Neil go south when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. It's set to be a breath of fresh air for the franchise, focusing on the actual Teenage part of their title and sporting a stacked cast including Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., and Brady Noon as the Turtles.

Before that, however, audiences will get to go back under the sea with Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid remake on May 26. The film will follow the familiar story of Ariel as she pursues the love of Prince Eric and runs afoul of the sea witch Ursula, but a new generation of stars will embody these classic characters led by Halle Bailey as Ariel. First reactions from critics were positive overall with the new songs and some enchanting performances from Bailey and Daveed Diggs being particular reasons to go see the remake.

Keep an eye out for Funko's new wave of Bitty Pop! collectibles in the coming weeks. Take a look at more of the figures below:

