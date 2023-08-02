The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has etched itself into the fabric of pop culture, becoming a timeless and cherished phenomenon since its inception in 1984. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the franchise follows the thrilling adventures of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael - four anthropomorphic turtles skilled in ninjutsu - as they protect New York City from nefarious villains, embodying a perfect blend of humor, action, and camaraderie.

Throughout the years, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have captivated audiences across generations through various adaptations, including comic books, animated TV series, blockbuster movies, video games, and a plethora of merchandise. With a legacy that spans multiple decades, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continue to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of both young and old and solidifying their place as beloved icons in the pantheon of pop culture.

Here's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise explained.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comics

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) comics are a beloved and iconic franchise that first emerged in 1984. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the Turtles debuted in Mirage Studios' "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comic book, released in May 1984. The story revolves around four anthropomorphic turtles - Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael - accidentally exposed to a mysterious mutagen, transforming them into humanoid turtles with human-like traits. Raised by their wise and skilled mentor, Splinter, a mutated rat formerly known as Hamato Yoshi, the Turtles learn the ways of ninjutsu and adopt their signature color-coded masks and weapon preferences. The Mirage comic series garnered significant attention and popularity, leading to a widespread cult following. It was well-received for its dynamic storytelling, character development, and innovative art style. The comic's success paved the way for numerous adaptations, including animated TV series, movies, video games, and various merchandise. Over the years, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics have seen multiple adaptations, retellings, and reboots from different publishers and creative teams. Adaptations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics have been released by the publications below: Mirage Studios (1984 - 2014) Image Comics (1996 - 1999) Archie Comics (1988 - 1995) Dreamwave Production (2003) IDW Publishing (2011 - present) Besides traditional comics, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have also been adapted into several manga series: Mutant Turtles Super Turtles Mutant Turtles Gaiden Mutant Turtles III Mutant Turtles '95 Mutant Turtles '96

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV Series

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987 TV series)

Chief Directors: Yoshikatsu Kasai, Bill Wolf, Fred Wolf, Tony Love | Release Date: December 14, 1987 | Seasons: 10 The 1987 animated series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles introduced a modified origin story, likely to cater to a family audience. Unlike the original Mirage Studios' comics, Splinter was portrayed as Hamato Yoshi, a former human ninja master. In this version, Yoshi was betrayed by Oroku Saki, a member of the Foot Clan, who framed him for an assassination attempt on their honorable sensei. Consequently, Yoshi was banished and found refuge in the sewers of New York City, where he later encountered the four turtles and became their mentor, Splinter. This groundbreaking show marked the first television appearance of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and propelled them to mainstream popularity, resulting in a wide array of merchandise flooding the market, including action figures, toys, and breakfast cereals. By 1990, the series had an extensive reach, airing daily on more than 125 television stations, solidifying its place as one of the most beloved and successful animated series in television history.

Mutant Turtles: Superman Legend

Director: Shunji Oga | Release Date: May 21, 1996 | Episodes: 2 Mutant Turtles: Superman Legend is an original video animation based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, comprising two episodes. Released in 1995, it served as a promotional vehicle for the new TMNT SuperMutants and Metal Mutants toy lines. The OVA follows the Turtles as they acquire Mutastones from Crys-Mu, granting them the power to transform into Super Turtles for a brief three-minute interval. On the opposing side, the villainous Shredder and his minions Bebop and Rocksteady encounter the Dark Mutastone, transforming into Devil Shredder, Supermutant Bebop, and Supermutant Rocksteady, respectively. However, the Turtles possess a trump card—the ability to merge and become their ultimate form, Turtle Saint. TV Tokyo produced the OVA as part of the Japanese version of the Ninja Turtles toy line presented by Takara.

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation

Developed by: Dan Clark | Release Date: September 12, 1997 | Seasons: 1 Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation is the first and only live-action TV show in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. During their ongoing battle against the Foot Clan, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles encounter a new and invaluable ally named Venus de Milo. Endowed with unique skills and tactical abilities, Venus plays a crucial role in the Turtles' endeavors, aiding them in defeating Shredder and ultimately disbanding the Foot Clan. As a female adept in the mystic arts of the Shinobi, Venus's fighting style occasionally echoes Kung Fu, setting her apart from the other Ninja Turtles and making her a distinctive and compelling character in the series. As the Turtles face a new threat when the Rank, led by Dragon Lord, escapes from an enchanted mirror with intentions to conquer Earth, Venus stands steadfastly by their side, contributing her expertise to thwart the Rank's malevolent scheme and preserve their world's equilibrium. Venus becomes an integral part of the Turtles' family throughout their shared journey, embodying the spirit of heroism, unity, and unwavering determination. The series also had a crossover with the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003 TV series)

Developed by: Lloyd Goldfine | Release Date: February 8, 2003 | Seasons: 7 The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003 TV series) is an animated show primarily set in New York City and serves as the first reboot of the iconic franchise. Unlike its predecessor, the 1987 TV series, the 2003 version diverges in character portrayal, aligning more closely with the Mirage comics' renditions to create more complex and distinct personalities for the four Turtles. The show also emphasizes a stronger family bond among them and adopts a darker and more serious tone with a focus on drama and intense action. The series successfully captures the original comics' tone, incorporating themes of familial bonds and presenting a more adult-oriented narrative while remaining appropriate for younger audiences. The show includes many story arcs from the comics, blending fantasy and science fiction elements in the Turtles' thrilling adventures. Their adversaries include the notorious Foot Clan, led by Shredder, and the menacing Purple Dragons, under the leadership of Hun and the mad scientist Baxter Stockman. In later seasons, the Turtles face off against Agent John Bishop of the Earth Protection Force.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 TV series)

Developed by: Ciro Nieli, Joshua Sternin, J. R. Ventimilia | Release Date: September 28, 2012 | Seasons: 5 The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 TV series) centers on the Turtles' fifteenth birthday, which prompts their desire to explore the surface world and showcase their ninja skills, with Master Splinter hesitantly agreeing. However, their initial fascination with the surface turns perilous when they witness a kidnapping by robotic creatures called The Kraang, who carry the same mutagen that transformed the Turtles. Determined to learn more about this connection, they practice as a team, with Leonardo becoming the appointed leader. The Turtles storm the enemy fortress and rescue a girl named April, but her father remains captive. This encounter sets off a war between the Foot and Hamato Clan and reveals a long-standing Myth Arc concerning The Kraang's sinister plans for Earth and humanity. As they delve into this unraveling mystery, they also encounter changes in their own dynamic, such as Michelangelo adopting the catchphrase "Booyakasha" instead of "Cowabunga" and Raphael having an un-mutated pet turtle named Spike. This series blends the tones of the 80s series and the 2003 show to craft a complete and well-rounded version of the Heroes in a Half-Shell.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Developed by: Andy Suriano, Ant Ward | Release Date: July 20, 2018 | Seasons: 2 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles marks the fourth animated series in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Set in the depths of New York City's sewers, the story revolves around four mutant turtle brothers - Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo, who go by the moniker "Mad Dogs." As early teenagers, they embark on thrilling and novel adventures, honing their mystic ninja powers and learning the importance of teamwork as they transform into a team of heroes. Navigating the modern world and unearthing hidden realms, the brothers undergo a dramatic transformation, acquiring new looks, weapons, and powers while uncovering the existence of a concealed city beneath New York. In their journey, they encounter various adversaries, including the evil alchemist Baron Draxum and the dangerous Foot Clan. The Turtles also discover a startling secret about their wise Master Splinter, who was once the renowned martial arts expert and movie star, Lou Jitsu. In their quest to safeguard their city, the Turtles and their friend April O'Neil must collect pieces of an ancient dark armor, preventing the Foot Clan and Draxum from resurrecting the malevolent demon, Shredder, once banished by Splinter's ancestors. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles introduces a fresh and action-packed take on the beloved characters, taking audiences on a roller-coaster ride of discovery, heroism, and the love for a good slice of pizza.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Production Company: Point Grey | Release Date: TBA | Seasons: 2 In July 2023, reports confirmed the green light for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a 2D animated television series spin-off inspired by the thrilling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film. Fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the Turtles' adventures with not one but two exhilarating seasons of action-packed storytelling. This awaited series will be exclusively available on the esteemed Paramount+ streaming platform.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Films

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Director: Steve Barron | Release Date: March 30, 1990 | Run Time: 93 minutes Prepare to travel back in time to the iconic year of 1990, when the thrilling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie first graced the silver screen, captivating audiences with its riveting tale. This action-packed film unravels the very origins of Splinter and the Turtles, depicting their fateful meeting with April O'Neil and Casey Jones. Amidst a severe crime wave unleashed by the menacing Foot Clan, the city finds itself desperate for salvation. Enter four extraordinary and mutated vigilante turtles - Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael - who rise to the occasion, vowing to safeguard New York. Guided by the wise and mutated rat, Splinter, they forge alliances with their newfound friends, April O'Neil and Casey Jones, uniting their unique skills to confront the formidable Shredder. The movie masterfully retains the dark and gripping essence of the original comics, remaining a faithful adaptation of the compelling comic book storyline centered on the ultimate defeat of the sinister Shredder. Drawing inspiration from the beloved 1987 TV series, the film artfully incorporates elements such as April's role as a tenacious news reporter and the distinctive, multicolored masks donned by the turtles, setting them apart from the uniform red masks of the comic. As the movie delves into a world of daring heroics, camaraderie, and heart-pounding action, it undoubtedly holds a special place in the hearts of fans, etching its name in pop culture history as an everlasting symbol of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' indomitable spirit.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Director: Michael Pressman | Release Date: March 22, 1991 | Run Time: 88 minutes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze is an enthralling sequel to the 1990 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, continuing the extraordinary adventures of the beloved four Turtles - Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael - along with their wise Master Splinter. Picking up from the previous film's events, the formidable villain, The Shredder, resurfaces with a relentless pursuit to reclaim the leadership of the Foot Clan and exact vengeance upon the heroic Turtles. As he uncovers the secret behind the Turtles' mutation, he becomes more menacing than ever. The film not only explores the origins of Splinter and the Turtles but also introduces two new formidable foes, Tokka and Rahzar. Unlike its predecessor, this sequel presents a slight departure in the Turtles' fighting style, as they primarily engage in bare-fisted combat, an effort to reduce the level of violence from the previous installment. As the Turtles' thrilling escapades and epic battles unfold, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze offers an exhilarating and heartwarming continuation of the beloved franchise, immersing audiences in a world of action, friendship, and nostalgia.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Director: Stuart Gillard | Release Date: March 19, 1993 | Run Time: 96 minutes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is the third installment in the action-packed film series, following the heroic exploits of the four Turtles - Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael - and their revered Master Splinter. This time, the Turtles find themselves embroiled in an extraordinary adventure that transcends time itself. When an ancient Japanese scepter accidentally transports them back to feudal Japan, they encounter a world vastly different from their own. As they navigate this unfamiliar terrain, the Turtles forge unexpected alliances with noble warriors while contending with ruthless adversaries threatening to alter history. The film skillfully intertwines the action-packed narrative with glimpses into the origins of Splinter and the Turtles, providing deeper insight into their enduring bond.

TMNT (2007)

Director: Kevin Munroe | Release Date: March 17, 2007 | Run Time: 87 minutes TMNT is a compelling animated film that debuted in 2007, continuing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' gripping saga. Following their triumphant victory over the Shredder, the once tight-knit Turtles have drifted apart. Leonardo embarks on a year-long journey of intensive training in Central America while Raphael secretly dons the persona of the Nightwatcher, a vigilante combating crime under cover of darkness. Meanwhile, Michelangelo adopts the guise of "Cowabunga Carl," a cheerful party mascot delighting children at birthday celebrations, and Donatello finds himself working in tech support, aiding others through phone consultations. Despite the apparent dispersion of his family, Splinter senses an unsettling aura in the heart of New York City, propelling him to discern the strange events unfolding. As he strives to reunite his beloved Turtles and protect the city from an enigmatic threat, Splinter discovers that the bonds that unite his family are more profound than any distance can diminish. The film serves as a soft

Turtles Forever (2009)

Director: Roy Burdine, Lloyd Goldfine | Release Date: November 21, 2009 | Run Time: 90 minutes Serving as the finale for the 2003 series, Turtles Forever is a multiversal epic that sees our favorite radical dudes team-up with their previous incarnations. The film has the 2003 turtles working with the 1980s TMNT as they fight off Shredder and Krang in an effort to not just save New York City, but the entire multiverse. The film also sees them travel to Earth Prime, where the original Mirage Comics TMNT reside, and join the fray. read more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Director: Jonathan Liebesman | Release Date: July 29, 2014 | Run Time: 101 minutes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) marks an exhilarating entry in the beloved franchise, offering a fresh and modern take on our iconic heroes. Set in present-day New York City, the film introduces us to the four extraordinary Turtles - Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael - who, having grown up in the shadows, are now ready to face the world. Alongside their mentor, the wise Master Splinter, the Turtles embark on a thrilling adventure to save their city from the clutches of the sinister Foot Clan, led by the enigmatic Shredder. However, they soon find themselves entangled in a nefarious plot to unleash chaos upon the metropolis. Amidst the heart-pounding action and breathtaking visuals, the Turtles forge unexpected alliances, including with intrepid reporter April O'Neil and her determined cameraman Vernon Fenwick. read more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Director: Dave Green | Release Date: May 22, 2016 | Run Time: 112 minutes In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the Ninja Turtles find themselves embroiled in a thrilling conflict with the nefarious T.C.R.I. scientist, Dr. Baxter Stockman, who has allied with the sinister Foot Clan and the vengeful Shredder. Stockman's sinister plans involve creating his own mutants, leading to the formidable duo of Bebop and Rocksteady. As a mysterious invasion looms over New York City, threatening its very existence, the Turtles and their loyal human allies, April O'Neil and Vern Fenwick, must unite once more. This time, they receive unexpected assistance from the streetwise vigilante Casey Jones. In a race against time, the Turtles and their newfound ally must combine their strengths to prevent the impending cataclysm and save their cherished city from ultimate destruction. As action, humor, and camaraderie blend seamlessly, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows delivers an exhilarating sequel that captivates audiences and solidifies the Turtles' place as enduring heroes of both past and present. read more

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)

Director: Jake Castorena | Release Date: March 31, 2019 | Run Time: 87 minutes In an epic crossover film, the world's most fearsome fighting team travels to Gotham City because the evil Shredder and his Foot Clan have partnered up with Ra's Al Ghul and his League of Assassins. Once there, Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey must work alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl before these newly created mutant ninjas overrun the world. read more

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022)

Director: Andy Suriano, Ant Ward | Release Date: August 5, 2022 | Run Time: 82 minutes Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie showcases the Turtles' epic battle against the notorious Krang, the series-regular evil aliens. This movie is a follow-up to the Nickelodeon animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But wait, a twist! A mysterious stranger named Casey Jones jumps in from the future to warn the Turtles about a cosmic invasion by the fearsome Krang. Get set for action-packed adventure and a cosmic clash like no other as the Turtles gear up to protect not just their city, but the whole galaxy from this gnarly threat. read more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)