Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The new poster showcases the highly detailed output that Iron Studios is known for with the four Turtles of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo posing on some machinery along with their master Splinter. Along with the team is also April O'Neil and Casey Jones, the former being in her classic yellow outfit and Casey dawning his hockey mask and carrying his golf bag of weapons. The six characters are all located in a sewer pipe, the cloudy sky filling up the exit behind them.

Located in São Paulo, Brazil, CCXP is a yearly event that, just like its fellow Comic-Cons from across the world, sees the gathering of some of the largest pop culture franchises and fans come together to celebrate everything from TV shows to movies, live-action to anime, and everything in geek culture. The four-day event features panels, exclusives, interviews, activities, concerts, and much more with the likes of Marvel, DC, Disney, Netflix, and many more joining Iron Studios at the event.

Other TMNT Projects in the Works

While the new TMNT statue is impressive, it is not the only project starring the Heroes in a Half-Shell. Paramount+ announced back in February 2022 that they would be making a film focused on the villains of the titular turtle team, and while details are thin for the project it is expected to debut exclusively for Paramount+ sometime in 2023. Next year will also see a new CGI-animated film from Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures with Gravity Falls writer as well as co-writer and director of Netflix's The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Jeff Rowe, serves as director on the project and Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The House) acting as screenwriter. The upcoming film is set to see a wide release on August 4th, 2023, and will be the second CG film outing for the Turtles after 2007's TMNT, with it also being the first time the Turtles are going to be on the big screen since Bay's 2016 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

