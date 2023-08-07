The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been a hit both critically and commercially, praised for its wit, laughs, heart, and superb animation.

Director Jeff Rowe and producer Seth Rogen prioritized the well-being of their animation team, ensuring they didn't overwork and providing them with enough rest.

Rowe believes that when the team is supported and given the freedom to work in their best way, it leads to better art and results. Rest and a balanced life are important for creating great work.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been a surprise hit critically and commercially since its release last week. Hitting excellent box office numbers, the movie has been lauded for its wit, laughs, heart and superb animation. The reason for the latter, according to director Jeff Rowe was down to a demand that he and producer Seth Rogen made of the animators—to get enough rest.

Big-budget films have been slammed, either by critics for their poor visual effects (looking at you, Quantumania) or by the animators themselves, for being overworked, as has been the case with those working on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, who spoke out on what they considered to be unsustainable working conditions to meet the film's release date.

Rowe spoke with Insider and highlighted that he, along with producers Rogen and Evan Goldberg, were mindful of not overburdening their team while working on the new TMNT movie. In his conversations with Rogen, Rowe discovered that the duo valued this balance at their production company, Point Gray. Rogen shared his perspective on live-action projects, explaining that sometimes the team would be on set for 40 consecutive days, which could be physically and mentally draining. To prevent this from consuming their employees' entire lives, they made sure to provide them with time away from such intense shooting schedules.

Image via Paramount

"I really took that to heart and wanted to make sure that when we made this film, we did it ethically," said Rowe, adding that the Mutant Mayhem animation team worked where best suited them, with some saying they wanted to work "three days a week," and others wanting to stay at home in Scotland.

"Let's Figure That Out"

"We'd be like, 'Great, let's figure that out, and let's accommodate that because that's your process and that's what leads you to make your best art,'" Rowe said. "And we would often do that with most of the team and just try to make sure everyone always felt supported."

Rowe added that, as the head of the project, nobody should be taking on more than he was, and that it was his responsibility to take on their problems, not the other way around.

"I never want the team to be suffering more than I am," Rowe continued. "And I also hopefully am suffering more than the team because I'm the captain and I'm paid to absorb that, and they're not. It's important to preserve that. People just do better work when they're rested and have home lives."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is currently playing in theaters.