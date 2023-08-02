Editor's Note: The article below contains spoilers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has finally hit theaters and the new adventures of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello will have everyone ready for new merch of our favorite boys. But what if you want something slightly different than the team as we know them from Mutant Mayhem? Don't worry, Sideshow has you covered!

The popular toy company known for giving us iconic collectibles of our favorite characters is bringing us a Michelangelo who must defend the honor of his lost brothers. Sideshow is giving fans of the Turtles a figure inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, which follows Michelangelo as the last surviving member of the Ninja Turtles. The figure is also a beautiful nod to what his brothers mean to him and the story as well. It's perfect for any fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a whole but especially for those who love this story in their lore.

The comic inspiration is one that fans will love and "this incredible 1/4 scale statue captures the determination and resolve of the last surviving member of the TMNT, Michelangelo, in a bleak alternate future ruled by the Foot Clan. This limited-edition statue also includes a stunning proximity piece, which shows spectral versions of his brothers, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael."

The Turtles Are Back on the Big Screen

It's easy to look back on the history of the Ninja Turtles and see why people love them. What Mutant Mayhem gives fans, though, is a new story for audiences to be inspired by. So many of us grew up with the Turtles that seeing them in any capacity is fun and this figure shows the rich history that the Turtles have as a franchise as a whole. Getting to explore things like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, even as just this figure is amazing and inspiring.

This storyline is one that shows the emotional connection the Turtles all have together. They are brothers and even when they fight, there is still a lot there. Seeing Michelangelo alone without his brothers supporting him and helping him fight on? It's enough to make you cry just looking at the beauty of this figure alone!

Fans can order the new The Last Ronin figure now. It is a premium figure that comes in two versions; the collector's edition which features Michaelangelo alone retails for $880 while thesupreme edition which includes the brothers comes with a price tag of $1,605 so it isn't exactly for casual fans of the franchise but is still amazing to have in your collection. Check out more images below: