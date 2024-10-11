It's the saddest cowabunga for all the dudes and dudettes out there, as a major bummer hits the airwaves. As November rolls in, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will have to face some serious shell shock as the 2007 animated movie TMNT is departing the sewers of Netflix for pastures new. The boys are backing up their nunchucks and katanas, with the last day fans will be able to check out some more pizza-munching fun landing on November 1st. Directed by Kevin Munroe, the movie brings a new villain to the fold in the shape of Max Winters, a mysterious billionaire voiced by Patrick Stewart.

As for the rest of the cast, Chris Evans lends his voice to the hockey-stick-wielding Casey Jones, while Sarah Michelle Gellar channels her inner April O'Neil. Mako delivers wisdom as Master Splinter, and Zhang Ziyi brings some villainous mystery as Karai, leader of the Foot Clan. And let’s not forget Kevin Michael Richardson, Mitchell Whitfield, James Arnold Taylor, and Nolan North as the voices of our favourite sewer-dwelling ninjas.

What's 'TMNT' About?

A darker take on the stories we've seen before, TMNT is set years after the classic battles we saw the Turtles have against Shredder in the 1990s. It begins with the four brothers in different directions and it doesn't seem like any of them are happy about it. Leonardo has been sent to the jungles of Central America by Master Splinter for further training, so that he can become a strong leader for the team. Meanwhile, back in New York City, Raphael has taken up the mantle of a masked vigilante called the Nightwatcher, taking on street-level crime without his brothers' knowledge. Donatello has become a tech support worker, and Michelangelo entertains kids at birthday parties under the persona of "Cowabunga Carl."

But when a new threat arrives in the form of ancient, powerful creatures known as the Stone Generals, controlled by Winters, business picks up. Winters is an immortal warrior who had released these monsters centuries ago, and now he wants to fix his mistakes by rounding them up and returning them to their dimensional prison. The boys are forced to renuite and protect the city once again.

The film had pretty rough reviews when it was released, with just a 36% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. Nonetheless, it's proven popular with audiences and grossed almost $96 million worldwide, so check it out while you can before it departs Netflix.

TMNT Director Kevin Munroe Cast Nolan North , james arnold taylor , Mitchell Whitfield , Mikey Kelley , Mako , Sarah Michelle Gellar Runtime 90 Writers Kevin Munroe , Peter Laird , Kevin Eastman Release Date March 23, 2007

