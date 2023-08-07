The Big Picture The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Mutant Mayhem, introduces lesser-known characters like Superfly, who is not the obvious choice for the big baddie.

Genghis Frog, one of Shredder's trained Punk Frogs, appears in the film, but his companionship with the turtles does not exist in the 2012 series.

The film also includes characters like Wingnut and Ray Fillet, members of the Mighty Mutanimals, and Mondo Gecko, who is usually depicted as a close friend of Michelangelo and Casey Jones.

No matter what happens in this world, you can always bank on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot every few years. Since 2012, there have been two animated series — 2012’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2018’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and two films, Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016). Each of these versions of everyone’s favorite lean, green ninjas has its highs and lows, but they’re all special, especially for those who had them as their first introduction to the turtles.

Now, we have a brand-new take on the pizza loving party dudes with Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. While some viewers are diehard fans, this film may be the first time some people are introduced to some of the franchise’s lesser known characters. Everyone knows the brothers — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) — Splinter (Jackie Chan), and April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), but since the nefarious, infamous Shredder doesn’t make an appearance in the film (until the mid-credits scene, that is), you might be curious about the new foes (or friends?) that make an appearance. Not to worry; all the information you need is conveniently compiled in this one article!

Superfly

Image via Paramount Pictures

So, if it's not Shredder this time around, who is our big baddie? Well, it’s Superfly (Ice Cube), of course!

Okay, it’s maybe not the obvious choice. However, Superfly does have a pretty storied history in the universe of TMNT. Usually, he is the mutated form of Baxter Stockman — voiced in Mutant Mayhem by Giancarlo Esposito — a mad scientist with ties to the Shredder. While he isn’t mutated in the Mirage comics, instead becoming a cyborg to exact his revenge, the 1987 animated series introduced the concept of Stockman being exposed to mutagen after coming into contact with a housefly. This causes him to mutate into a man-fly. This interpretation of the character has persisted in many versions of the series and has been the most common plot line for recent installments, which have Stockman as one of Shredder’s lackeys, experimenting with mutagen. The 2012 animated series toys with the idea of Stockman preferring to be a mutant, as he believes he’s stronger in that state.

That last point kind of ties in with the version of Superfly seen in Mutant Mayhem. He is trying to lead a mutant revolution and believes that mutants are superior to humans. However, the film’s Superfly is in fact not Baxter Stockman. He has a background that ties to Stockman and serves to put a new spin of sorts on the character.

Genghis Frog

Image via Paramount Pictures

Similar to the turtles, Shredder trained a group of frogs known as the Punk Frogs, each named after dictators and conquerors. While there are four frogs — Attila the Frog, Napoleon Bonafrog, Rasputin the Mad Frog, and Genghis Frog — only Ghengis appears in Mutant Mayhem.

In the 1987 series, Genghis and the other frogs are originally enemies of the turtles. They had been convinced by Shredder that the turtles were evil, but after the turtles showed them kindness, they became allies. They continued to appear throughout the series to help the turtles. In the 2012 series, though, this companionship doesn’t seem to exist, especially after Genghis learned that the turtles associate with humans.

The IDW run of the TMNT comic has introduced a darker, more tragic version of the Punk Frogs by making them a group of happy tourists that happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. This version has them as enemies of the turtles.

Wingnut

Image via Paramount Pictures

Introduced in a min-comic in 1989, Wingnut is an alien man-bat that’s usually seen with his partner, an alien mosquito named Screwloose. The two have a symbiotic relationship that helps to balance one another out. In their first appearance, they were allied with Shredder, and this characterization remained in the 1987 series. However, in the 2012 series, Wingnut and Screwloose are actually fictional heroes in one of Michelangelo’s comic books, and are accidentally brought to life by an Aeon crystal. They mistake Michelangelo for a villain from the comic book and fight briefly, but they team up with the turtles for a while until they touch the Aeon crystal again and go berserk.

While Wingnut is in Mutant Mayhem, Screwloose is not. However, other members of the Mighty Mutanimals, a group of superheroes in the TMNT universe composed of mutated animals that appeared in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book series, make an appearance in the film.

Ray Fillet

Image via Paramount Pictures

Once a marine biologist named Jack Finnley, Ray Fillet is another member of the Mighty Mutanimals that was introduced in the Archie Comics run of TMNT. While trying to get proof of illegal dumping, Jack climbed into a sewage pipe where Bebop and Rocksteady spilled a barrel of mutagen. He was washed out to sea and mutated into a humanoid manta ray. Like Wingnut and Screwloose, Ray appeared in the 1989 series of mini-comics. However, he was usually portrayed as an ally of the turtles, often saving them from Shredder.

Ray doesn’t make an appearance in the 1987 series, but a version of his character appears in one episode and aims to destroy the city and create a haven for fish mutants like himself.

Ray Fillet is voiced in Mutant Mayhem by Post Malone.

Mondo Gecko

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another member of the Mighty Mutanimals, Mondo Gecko is an ally of the turtles and is usually depicted as a close friend of Michelangelo and Casey Jones due to being one of the few teenage mutants in the series besides the turtles.

Most versions of the character follow the same general story of him being a young skateboarder that accidentally comes in contact with mutagen. The Archie Comics run has the contact happen due to his band practicing in a place that was once Shredder’s hideout, while the 2012 animated series has a vial of mutagen accidentally fall on him. In almost every installment, Mondo Gecko makes fast friends with the turtles and turns away from a life of crime.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem takes an interesting dive into the lore of TMNT by choosing villains that may only be known by mega fans that have read the comics and seen the series and movies from the '90s. It’s a smart way to frame the reboot; it introduces a number of ideas and plot points to be explored in sequels (if that’s the plan for the film), and gives even veteran fans a story that feels fresh and new.