While superheroes like Batman and Superman dominated the early live-action comic book film genre, one of the most beloved 90s adaptations is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The first cinematic entry in the long-running Turtles series had more in common with the character’s darker comic book origins than the popular children’s cartoon that ran at the same time. Now in honor of the franchise’s 40th Anniversary, Funko has just unveiled a new radical Pop line based on the 1990’s action-packed adventure.

The four new figures, of course, cover all the iconic Turtles. This includes Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo. Funko has covered almost the entire TMNT franchise over the last decade, from the classic cartoon designs, the black and white comic book versions and the most recent animated film, Mutant Mayhem. However, the vinyl figure company has done a nice job differentiating this latest set from their previous set. For instance, Raph has his civilian trench coat and fedora disguise on while Leo is meditating. Then there’s Donnie with a beautiful piece of pizza and Mickey getting ready for battle with his signature nunchucks. The attention to detail on each figure is impressive, with their freckles practically popping off each Turtle’s distinct colored mask nicely.

'TMNT's Live-Action History

When the TMNT film came out, it was like the Super Bowl for every 80s kid that grew up on the series. However, it wasn’t the colorful world that was depicted there. The New York City these Turtles inhabited was more at home in a crime drama. The Turtles themselves were even a bit more mature with swearing and adult-like jokes included. This change also made the martial arts action more intense, with the Shredder coming across more menacing than he had during the Turtle's Saturday morning cartoon block. Also, even though it was a film featuring mutant turtles, this was a surprisingly grounded film. Its street level vibe was treated well by time. The Turtle suits the stunt performers wore were ahead of their time as well and mesh together nicely with the film’s edgier tone. That’s something you can’t really say about the film’s sequel, Secret of the Ooze and Teenage Mutant Turtles III. The Turtles' current success with their multiple modern TV iterations, toy lines, and new films couldn’t have been possible without this trailblazing first outing.

The 1990 film is currently not streaming on any service, but it’s available to rent on all major VOD services. The original animated TMNT series is also streaming on Paramount+. You can pre-order your latest Turtles Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. They’re set to be released in August 2024 for $11.99 USD each.