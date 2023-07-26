With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem set to be released in just a few weeks, it won’t be long before fans get to jump back into a new adventure with their favorite heroes in a half shell. And it looks like there are more exciting adventures in store, as according to an exclusive report via Variety, a sequel to the upcoming animated film is already in development alongside a television spinoff for Paramount+.

Additional details on the upcoming sequel remain under wraps, but Jeff Rowe will return to the director’s chair. No word yet on when to expect the upcoming film, but the franchise will continue to expand with a 2D animated television spinoff titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which has already been greenlit for two seasons, with the show taking place between the events of the first movie and its followup. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will return to voice the titular turtles, with showrunners Chris Yost and Alan Wan executive producing the project.

The announcement of the upcoming installments signifies Paramount’s confidence in Mutant Mayhem, which is slated to hit the big screen this August. “Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation.

Everyone’s Favorite Turtles Return to the Big Screen This Summer

With so many projects currently in development, it appears that Turtle Fever is running at an all-time high as Paramount continues to spearhead the latest reboot, which utilizes the groundbreaking 2D/3D hybrid animation style popularized by Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise. Whether the newest take on the classic origin story will resonate with audiences remains to be seen, but with the first film of the growing franchise only a couple of weeks away, it won’t be long before fans get to jump back into another big-screen adventure with their favorite team of characters.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits the big screen on August 2. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.