Director Jeff Rowe is back to lead the Turtles on their next adventure following the success of the first film.

After surviving the disaster seen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the team is set to come back in a sequel set to hit theaters on October 9, 2026, according to Variety. Jeff Rowe, the director who introduced audiences to this version of the iconic animated heroes, will return to direct the sequel for Paramount, leading the next chapter of the Turtles' journey. Mutant Mayhem earned around $180 million when it hit multiplexes last year, but thanks to the story's reported $70 million budget, it became a success for the studio. The young heroes of New York City are ready for another round of pizza, danger and explosions.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem showed how Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) and Raphael (Brady Noon) were desperate to live their lives as normal teenagers. Unfortunately for them, Splinter (Jackie Chan) never allowed them to go to the surface because of how the wise master didn't trust humanity. Nevertheless, when Superfly (Ice Cube) attempted to take over the human world alongside his army of mutants, it was time for the young heroes to step up to the challenge and fight against the villain.

The animated adventure was the studio's latest attempt to start a franchise based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the big screen, after a couple of live-action films directed by Jonathan Liebesman and Dave Green, respectively. Details surrounding the plot of the upcoming sequel to Mutant Mayhem are currently kept under wraps, but Rowe has previously teased his interest in making Shredder a major antagonist for the team. Finding the best pizza joint in the city will become the smallest of the team's concerns once their next adventure premieres on the big screen, around three years after the first film.

The Turtles' Adventures Continue on Paramount+

Before the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem makes its way to the big screen, audiences will get a chance to follow the team in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an animated series set to premiere on Paramount+ this summer. Using a different animation style than the one seen on the big screen, the show will feature Abbey, Brown Jr., Cantu, Noon and Ayo Edebiri reprising their roles. Fans of the franchise have plenty to look forward to, with New York's bravest turtles taking down villains in both cinemas and on television over the next couple of years. Cowabunga, indeed.

