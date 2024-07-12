The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 will premiere in theaters on October 9, 2026.

The sequel to one of the biggest animated movies of 2023 just got an exciting new update. When speaking to Chris Killian of Comicbook.com to promote Sausage Party: Foodtopia, writer and producer Seth Rogen also provided an update on the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The animated Ninja Turtles film was a huge success, opening to only $28 million domestically but crossing the finish line with a total of more than $118 million, an extraordinary showcase of box office longevity. When asked about the sequel to Mutant Mayhem, which is expected in theaters on October 9, 2026, Rogen had this to say:

"There is a title, and it's awesome, but I don't think I can say it. But when it came up on the screen, I stood up and cheered. There's an animatic — there's a storyboarded version of the whole movie, so they're working on it right now."

Plot details about TMNT: Mutant Mayhem 2 are largely being kept under wraps, so it's hard to speculate about what the potential title for the sequel could be, but it's hard not to be excited after hearing Rogen speak about it with such vigor. In addition to finding success at the box office, the film was also a critical hit, landing a score of 95% from reviewers and 90% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also finished the 2023 box office rankings in the #34 spot, landing ahead of the Oscar-winning masterpiece from Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron, but falling short of other animated movies such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Elemental.

What’s Coming in the Future for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

In addition to Mutant Mayhem 2, everyone's favorite turtles also have another intriguing project in the works. Coming to theaters on April 13, 2025, is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the live-action R-Rated adaptation based on the characters from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, which will be written by Tyler Burton Smith and Tom Waltz. Few details about the project are known at this time, other than it will be the bloodiest iteration of the Turtles fans have ever seen. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are one of the most beloved groups of heroes in any medium, and with Rogen back at the helm for the next chapter of Mutant Mayhem, it wouldn't surprise anyone for the sequel to find even more success than the original.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 will premiere in theater on October 9, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Prime Video.

