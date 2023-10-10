The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was praised for its performances, slick animation, and fresh screenplay, grossing $179 million worldwide against a $70 million budget.

The movie combines nostalgic tropes with a contemporary setting, delivering both familiarity and modernity to its audience.

With its stacked cast, including Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, and Paul Rudd, the movie is sure to attract viewers of all ages when it arrives on Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on December 12.

This has been a good year for video game-based IPs and animated movies. Among the features that dialed up fans’ nostalgia was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem with its cute yet fearless titular band of brothers taking care of crime in New York City. Director Jeff Rowe did an impeccable job of elaborating on the themes of family, friendship, and acceptance. Now fans can relive the magic as the feature has announced the date for its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD steelbook release. The upcoming releases include over 40 minutes of bonus content for fans to delve deeper into the making of the hilarious and original movie with several featurettes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sees the titular brothers Leo, Michaelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello raised away from the real world by Splinter. As they grow up, they set out to win the hearts of their New Yorkers and be accepted by everyone, for which they take the help of their new friend, April. However, things go south when an army of mutants is unleashed by the crime syndicate are trying to stop.

The movie is being praised for its performances, slick animation, and fresh screenplay. It grossed $179 million worldwide against a budget of $70 million and has been a fan favorite. With the home release, the feature is certain to find new viewers across age groups.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Delivered Both Nostalgia and Modernity

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles takes its major nostalgic tropes and wraps it in a very contemporary setting with themes which makes the feature stand out among its predecessors. Rowe directs from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. The animated movie makes a good watch if you want to just relive nostalgia of the franchise or if you want to see a fresh take on the classic tale.

The movie has a stacked cast including Jackie Chan as Splinter, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil. Further rounding off the cast are Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, John Cena as Rocksteady, Rogen as Bebop, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko along with Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Ice Cube as Superfly, and many more.

Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on December 12.