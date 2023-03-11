There are so many beloved franchises returning in 2023; but if you're a kid of the 80s, there’s no film as highly anticipated as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The animated film based on the comic book franchise of the same name is coming from producer Seth Rogen and Nickelodeon this August and marketing for the film is slowly ramping up. Over the last number of days fans have received the voice cast and first trailer for the film. However, arguably the best thing about TMNT are the toys and Playmates just revealed their first figures based on Mutant Mayhem.

A New Take On Playmates' Nostalgic Line

The toy line will feature Playmates standard 4 to 5 inch figures that will have the various heroes and villains from the new film. This of course includes our fan-favorite turtles Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. These figures will be filled with articulation and are fully posable for all your picture taking needs. There will also be Deluxe Ninja Shout action figures that stand at 5 ½ inches tall. Here, your favorite characters will be able to say various battle cries and famous catchphrases like “Cowabunga”. They will also feature spring-loaded arms. However, if those options are too small for your turtle loving heart, Playmates will be releasing 12-inch Giant Figures that will be completely posable. No matter what size figure you prefer, each turtle will come with their signature weapon.

That being said, if you’re a long time turtle fan, you would know that no new TMNT toy line would be complete without the Turtle Van. Playmates is releasing the Pizza Fire Van that’s authentic to how the updated classic vehicle looks in Mutant Mayhem. Like the good old days, the van will be able to fit all four turtles, along with Master Splinter, and will be able to electronically shoot off eight pizzas with a built-in launcher. To complete your TMNT collection, there will also be the Sewer Lair Playset that stands at 24-inches tall. The set will feature multiple levels and doors as well as have over 20 action-packed features.

Turtle Mania has taken over pop culture for almost 40 years. Thanks to numerous different successful comics, TV shows, movies, and games, TMNT has remained one of the most popular franchises around. However, the biggest reason for the turtles continued dominance has been the toys. Ever since the original animated series premiered in 1987, there has been an endless sea of action figures for every TMNT character. TMNT was even one of the first brands to emphasize episode specific variants that had the turtles in different costumes. This has been a tradition that Playmates has kept up with every new iteration of the franchise and the toy company even started re-releasing their classic TMNT figures this past winter. With the new movie, their iconic TMNT line only looks to grow in popularity.

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases on August 4, 2023. The film will feature a new take on the TMNT origin story that will see the turtles come out of the shadows for the first time while befriending staple characters like April O’Neil. On top of that, the film will include a very energetic art style similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse supported by a stacked all-star voice cast. The ensemble includes Rogen, Paul Rudd, Jackie Chan, John Cena, Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, and more. You can watch the trailer for Mutant Mayhem down below, and you can visit Playmates’ website for all your turtle updates. Mutant Mayhem’s toy line will be released online and in stores June 25, 2023.