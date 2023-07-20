Animators are pushing the boundaries of what's possible visually with recent animated movies that have graced the big screen. Sony's two Spider-Verse films serve as shining examples of what's possible and other films, like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, have embraced this stunning, kinetic style of animation for their own purposes. Such stellar work comes at a cost that, for the individual workers involved in bringing it to life, can be unreasonable. Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Mutant Mayhem writer and director Jeff Rowe explained how the team stayed creatively fulfilled while animating the Turtles' latest adventure.

Anyone whose seen the trailers will note the Spider-Verse-like style of the new TMNT film. With a sketchy, comic book-like aesthetic complete with immaculate lighting and no shortage of visual flourishes, it looks like another crowning achievement in the medium of animation. It also begs the question of how it was all made. A report from Vulture last month saw four animators on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse claim that the work required of the individuals was "unsustainable," causing over 100 animators and artists to quit halfway through. When asked about what they could be doing to support and nurture artists, Rowe explained how TMNT instead embraced imperfection and experimentation, allowing artists the freedom to add their own flair to the animation style:

"Yeah, it was always like, because I went to art school, I consider myself an artist, and I know how difficult and vulnerable it is to make art, and sometimes you try things and they don't work and really like making it safe to fail, making it safe to experiment and making it safe to try things is really essential. And I think we gave the artists a lot of freedom and we tried to be nurturing through their experiments. And so many of those experiments just ended up on screen."

Image via Paramount

RELATED: From 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' to 'The Animaniacs': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced By Rob Paulsen

Rowe Encouraged Artists to Let Creativity Flow on Mutant Mayhem

Rowe was far more concerned about adding character and life to the animation to prove it could only belong to one team. To show how the touch of individual artists affected how Mutant Mayhem came together, Rowe detailed one occasion where work that one member of the animation team thought was subpar was readily and eagerly accepted into the final product.

"There's a joke about like 'sign my baby' that's in the movie. And if you look at the baby design, it is the weirdest, most misshapen thing. And I think one of the artists like did that in like five minutes and we're like, 'we need a baby' and he's like, 'look, here's what I can give you in five minutes' and we're like, 'wonderful.' He was ashamed like, 'I don't know. Is this OK?' And we're like, 'Yes, that is perfect.'"

The Heroes in a Half-Shell's return to the big screen will see the misfit heroes as a family of actual teenagers who, after years of living out of the sight of humans, step out of the sewers to prove themselves to the world. With the help of their friend April O'Neil, they hope to take down a crime syndicate, but they bite off more than they can chew and stare down an army of mutants. A stellar cast is aboard for the ride, including Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as the titular turtles alongside Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, John Cena, Seth Rogen, and Ice Cube among others.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem climbs out of the sewers and into theaters on August 2. Check out Rowe's full comments below: