As we get ready to scream “Cowabunga!" in movie theaters with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, fans are getting an inside look at the process ahead of the premiere. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the movie’s director Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. The Machines) talked about a particular TMNT villain that almost made it to the screen in a significantly different context.

One of the characters from the new animated movie is Baxter Stockman, voiced by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad). Baxter is a major antagonist of the Turtles and a mad scientist that knows no ethics. In the 1987 series, an experiment gone wrong turns Baxter into Superfly, a giant mutant housefly. However, in the new film Superfly is voiced by Ice Cube (Fist Fight) and is an entirely separate character. This prompted Nemiroff to ask: Was there ever an intention of making Baxter turn into Superfly at some point? Rowe had a surprising answer:

"I'll tell you a secret. The reason the original design of Baxter Stockman… the original design of Superfly was as a mutated version of Baxter Stockman, which is why the toys, which have a really long lead time, the Superfly toy has like a sweater and a neck tie which is not a thing appropriate at all for his character."

Toys 'R Spoilers

After he revealed that, Rowe added that he hopes “no one” notices it and they’ll probably be able to get away with the sort-of last minute change. Indeed, toys go into production way ahead of time, which is why it's not uncommon for fans of big franchises like superhero movies to find out some spoiler or character reveal through leaked photos of toys and figures which are getting prepared to hit shelves at the time of a particular movie’s release. In TMNT's case, the toy simply illustrates the nature of the pre-production of a movie, during which characters get cut, added or modified in order to tell a better story.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Mayhem is co-directed by Kyler Spears (Amphibia), and the script is written by Rowe along with Seth Rogen (Platonic), Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party), Dan Hernandez (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) and Benji Samit (The Addams Family 2). The voice cast also features Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo. In addition, Ayo Adebiri voices April O'Neil and Jackie Chan plays Master Splinter.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premieres in theaters on August 2. Check out the full interview below: