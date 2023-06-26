A new version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is about to take over the streets of New York City, and the world isn't ready for the amount of action, adventure and pizza slices they're about to bring with them. Through a new featurette shared by IGN, audiences can get a new behind-the-scenes look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and how some of the voice performances for the project were captured. The whole video is introduced by Seth Rogen, who is a producer and screenwriter with a deep passion for the characters he's been working with over the past few years.

In the film, the turtles have been living in New York City for years, but the people of the city haven't actually enjoyed their company. In order to become loved members of their community, the young heroes decide to make the city fall in love with them through heroic deeds. However, due to their lack of experience and young age, they end up causing more problems than the ones they can solve, making their relationship with the people of New York even more complicated. The public's perception won't be the last of their problems, as a mutant uprising is brewing across their town.

An impressive voice cast has been assembled for the return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the big screen. When it comes to the titular team, Micah Abbey will voice Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. was cast as Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu will portray Leonardo and Brady Noon will be the voice behind Raphael. The vigilantes will have to leave some of their childish behavior behind in order to become the heroes their city needs, and a good first step stopping the mutant revolution before it gets out of control. There's not telling what will happen when the ninja turtles make their long-awaited return later this summer.

Image via Paramount

Jeffery Rowe's Experience

The director behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem already has plenty of experience with working on big animated productions. Just a couple of years ago, he was one of the filmmakers behind The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a heartwarming comedy about a family that must survive a robot apocalypse, and the flaws that make them a dysfunctional household. The inspiring tale was supposed to be released in theaters, but the pandemic forced the studio behind it to sell it to Netflix, where it premiered during the summer of 2021. Rowe will continue to bring his unique vision to the screen when everyone's favorite ninja teenagers try to save the day.

You can check the new featurette from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below, before the movie opens in theatres on August 2: