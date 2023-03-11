Get ready to dust off those turtle shells and ninja masks, because the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are ready to skate back into theaters with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023).

The iconic reptilian superheroes have a very long history in the world of animated television, but the Turtles also have a lengthy history in the cinematic world as well. The Turtles got their big-screen live-action debut with the original live-action trilogy, which consists of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993). Over a decade later, the Turtles would get another crack at big-screen glory with TMNT (2007) - an animated reboot that took the team into a slightly more dramatic direction. The last time we saw the beloved heroes in a movie theater setting was with another live-action attempt in the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and its sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016).

We did get a surprisingly great crossover with the straight-to-video Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019) and the Netflix-exclusive spin-off film Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022), the franchise's film footprint has been quiet for the last few years. That's set to change courtesy of "permanent teenager" Seth Rogen with Teenage Mutant: Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which offers a new spin on the "Turtles in a Half Shell" with some snazzy Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) style animation. Plus, this is arguably the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation where the Turtles actually sound like teenagers.

Following an announcement at the 2023 Kid's Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, Seth Rogen revealed the entire cast for the film, and it's one packed with star-power and fan favorites from the franchise. To find out who you can expect to see in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide.

Related:'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

Images via AMC; Paramount

One of the many people to voice Gumball Watterson in The Amazing World of Gumball (2011-2019), Nicolas Cantu will be leading the Ninja Turtles as Leonardo.

Leo and his three siblings were once average turtles who gained their humanoid forms after being exposed to Ooze - a mysterious chemical that's responsible for the creation of the many mutants in the film. Leo is often portrayed as the sensible leader of the group, always having to steer his brothers in the right direction and keep them out of trouble. That being said, Leo is also just a teenager, and he still finds himself getting into rebellious fun with his siblings and dealing with issues that any young adult would face.

Brady Noon as Raphael

Images via Universal; Paramount

The easy hot-head of the group, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) will play Raphael, who is often considered the polar opposite of Leonardo.

While Leo strives to be as cautious and responsible as possible, Raph is always getting the siblings into trouble. His "fight first, ask questions later" attitude often gets the quartet into trouble, but his street smarts also get the group out of some tough situations. He often uses brute force to tackle any sort of foes and very much functions as the tank of the group, being the first to jump head-first into danger.

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Images via Showtime; Paramount

Next, there's the comic relief machine that is Michelangelo, played by Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi).

Michelangelo isn't the smartest, strongest, or even the best fighter in the group, but that doesn't mean he isn't an invaluable member of the team. He's always been the funniest and most empathetic member of the crew, constantly cracking jokes and wharfing down pizza any chance he gets. Armed with nunchucks and a can-do attitude, what Mikey lacks in intelligence he makes up for in love for his family.

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Images via Nickelodeon; Paramount

Last but certainly not least of the Turtles is the young genius Donatello, played by Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life).

Donnie could easily be called the brains of the organization. Though he's just as proficient in combat as his peers, Donnie prefers to handle things from a computer or a mobile device. He's always coming up with new gizmos and gadgets to help the Turtles fight crime in the modern era. Having a personality that's more on the logical side, Donnie can occasionally be somewhat of a pessimist, but will always fight alongside his brothers when the need calls for it.

Jackie Chan as Master Splinter

Images via Warner Bros; Paramount

Jackie Chan is an action movie icon who requires no introduction, and he's no stranger to animated films about martial arts having played Monkey in the Kung Fu Panda films. Now, he'll be playing a different mammal master as the Turtles' rodent father figure, Master Splinter.

Like his adopted children, Splinter was once an average rat before being affected by the Ooze. How Splinter became a master in the ways of Ninjutsu has varied from the various Ninja Turtle films and shows, but he always passed on that knowledge to his children. To the Turtles, Splinter is far more than a mere trainer to them. They really do view Master Splinter as their genuine father. To them, Splinter taught them not just how to be crime-fighting heroes, but also how to be better people.

Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil

Images via MGM; Paramount

Ayo Edebiri became an instant star following her incredible performance in The Bear (2022-), and now she'll be portraying an entirely new version of a classic Ninja Turtles character.

April O'Neil is a human reporter who has been a long-time ally of the Turtles, helping them navigate the world above the New York City sewers whenever she can. She's best known for wearing that iconic yellow jumpsuit in the original show, but perhaps viewing a yellow jumpsuit as a bit outdated, Mutant Mayhem gives April a more modern and updated look (while still keeping the character's penchant for yellow intact). Though she may not have the ninja training that her turtle friends have, April is still more than capable of holding her own against criminal thugs and evil mutants.

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Images via Netflix; Paramount

Being so well known for his villain roles, such as Gustavo Fring from Breaking Bad (2008-2013) and Moff Gideon from The Mandalorian (2019-), it makes sense that Giancarlo Esposito will be portraying Dr. Baxter Stockman, who could very well be the main villain of the film.

Baxter Stockman is the epitome of a mad scientist, developing all manner of enemies for the Turtles ranging from mindless robots to deadly mutants, the latter likely being the case for the movie called Mutant Mayhem. On occasion, Baxter even becomes a mutant himself from time to time, becoming a horrific human-fly hybrid that looks like it came straight out of a Jeff Goldblum film. As nefarious as Stockman may be, he's also often serving an even more sinister force, such as a certain clawed samurai and a particular brain-like alien.

Seth Rogen and John Cena as Bebop and Rocksteady

Images via Lionsgate; Paramount

There are a ton of mutants who will be going toe to toe with the Turtles in Mutant Mayhem, but these first two characters are a duo that fans will instantly recognize. Easily the two most popular henchmen in the franchise's history, Bebop and Rocksteady will be played by comedian and Mutant Mayhem producer Seth Rogen and WWE superstar turned blockbuster actor John Cena respectively.

Unlike the Turtles, who were once average turtles that were turned into hybrid superheroes, Bebop and Rocksteady were humans who were turned into hybrid supervillains. The pair of thugs were once petty criminals, just skating by from odd job to odd job. A bit of DNA splicing and Ooze later, Bebop became half-man half-warthog 80s punk rocker and Rocksteady became a hulking half-man half-rhino enforcer. Thus, the two became regulars in the Turtles' rogues gallery, though they're usually quickly defeated by the crime fighters.

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Images via Marvel Studios; Nickelodeon

Paul Rudd will be trading in his Ant-Man alter-ego in exchange for a lizard one as Mondo Gecko, who has been both friend and foe to the Turtles.

Mondo's origins stem from being another reptile that came into contact with the Ooze, afterward gaining a larger-than-life personality. However, instead of using his newfound sentience for good, Mondo instead decided to become a rambunctious skater with little regard for anyone else. He was also a henchman for a mysterious figure by the name of Mr. X, and he found himself fighting against the Turtles. The Turtles were able to help Mondo see the error of his ways and break off from X's control, thus becoming a friend to the heroes in a half shell.

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Images via FX; Nickelodeon

We all know that Natasia Demetriou can play one shell of a vampire thanks to her character of Nadja in What We Do in the Shadows (2019-), so it seems appropriate that she'll be playing a gender-swapped version of the bat mutant Wingnut in the upcoming film.

Though it may initially appear that Wingnut was once a bat that got affected by the Ooze, the character's origins are actually much more extra-terrestrial. The character was actually from outer space, often working with an alien mosquito by the name of Screwloose. Like Mondo Gecko, Wingnut is occasionally a friend to the Turtles in some adaptations, but more often than not is another bad guy henchman.

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Images via 20th Century Studios; Nickelodeon

With a bunch of mutant turtles on the screen, it only makes sense that there would be a mutant crocodile making an appearance, and we're getting that thanks to Seth Rogen's Neighbors (2014) co-star, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead.

Again, we have another mutant hybrid who has been both an enemy and an ally to the Turtles. Sometimes the crocodile mutant is your average hulking henchman, other times he's a friendly fellow sewer-dweller who assists the group from time to time. Only time will tell which one the Mutant Mayhem version of Leatherhead will fall under.

Related:'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Poster Arrives With Style

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Images via Netflix; Super7

Post Malone may be best known for his music, but now he'll be portraying an aquatic mutant by the name of Ray Fillet.

There have been a couple of stingray mutants in the Turtles franchise, and nearly all of them have been named Ray. As you can probably imagine, Ray very much prefers wet and submerged environments, mostly keeping to himself unless someone trespasses onto his territory.

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Images via Warner Bros; Nickelodeon

Comedian Hannibal Buress will be playing a character who is as absurd as the name sounds, that being Genghis Frog.

Easily one of the strangest plans that historic Ninja Turtles arch-nemesis Shredder ever came up with, the dreaded samurai concocted a plan to create a quartet of genetically modified frogs that were his enemies' true equals. Dubbing them the Punk Frogs, Shredder named them after his favorite conquerors, dubbing them Attila the Frog, Napoleon Bonafrog, Rasputin the Mad Frog, and Genghis Frog. We don't know if Genghis's brothers will also be joining him for Mutant Mayhem, but the axe-wielding will certainly cause some level of trouble for the Turtles.

Ice Cube as Superfly

Images via Warner Bros; Twitter

The last mutant in Mutant Mayhem that we know of is Superfly, a seemingly original character played by actor and rapper Ice Cube.

We mentioned above that Baxter Stockman occasionally became a fly mutant in the franchise's past. If there is a new character that's already a fly hybrid, that seems fairly unlikely, and since we don't know anything about the character beyond that, Superfly is something of a mystery.

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

Images via Apple; Twitter

Though Superfly is something of a mystery, that's nothing compared to Cynthia Utrom, with Maya Rudolph's character being completely mystifying.

There is no character named Cynthia Utrom, but the surname just so happens to be the title of a pretty significant alien species from the Ninja Turtle universe. One of the biggest villains in the franchise is Krang - an alien cyborg who has grand aspirations of conquering Earth. The name of Krang's species is an Ultrom, and the title of Rudolph's character practically confirms that the aliens will have some sort of role in the upcoming film.

Who Else Could Appear in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Image via Paramount

Speaking of Krang, it seems that he'll likely show up in the movie somewhere given his alien species is practically confirmed to appear in the movie with Cynthia Utrom despite not being hard confirmed yet. He's not the only villain who seems noticeably absent in the film's conversation thus far either, as one character who almost consistently has a presence in every Ninja Turtle story is The Shredder. Named after his signature claw, the leader of The Foot Clan of ninjas is easily the greatest and most iconic threat to the famed heroes. That makes him a shoo-in for an end credits scene should there be one (but we wouldn't mind seeing Casey Jones's hockey mask show up either).