2023 is poised to be another incredible year for animation with films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse being the big two to watch this year. However, another mega popular franchise returning to the big screen this year is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The CGI animated film is a first of its kind for Nickelodeon and producer Seth Rogen. The film based on the comic book heroes in a half-shell releases in August, and now we finally know who the voice cast will be.

The voice cast was announced at Nickelodeon’s Kid's Choice Awards on Saturday by Rogen and will see Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. The four turtles will be joined by an all-star supporting cast that will feature Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Insidious) as Leatherhead, John Cena (Peacemaker) as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) as Splinter, Ice Cube (21 Jump Street) as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. The talented cast is rounded out by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) as Cynthia Utrom, and Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Bebop.

President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation Ramsey Naito couldn’t be happier with the cast saying in a statement, “We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film.”

The Beloved History of TMNT

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles burst onto the comic book scene in 1984 thanks to co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. They had a much darker style with their original black and white incarnation, but this team of lovable superheroes wouldn’t hit the big time until their self-titled cartoon aired in 1987. That’s when they became pop culture icons. The turtles were on every cereal box, had an endless amount of video games like the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time as well as a highly successful toy line, and had a boost of popularity when they made their big screen debut in 1990. The turtles would dominate the 80s and 90s with ten seasons of television and three movies of varying quality. After the turn of the century, TMNT would remain a hit thanks to multiple reboot series including the 2013 rendition that blended the goofiness of the 80s series and the more serious themes of the comics quite well. The franchise was also given second life due to two live-action films in the 2010s produced by Michael Bay, but depending on which TMNT fan you ask, the less said about those the better.

TMNT as a franchise has one of the best rogues galleries of any superhero property. Whether it’s been Shredder or Krang, this series has featured some memorable showdowns. However, while this new film will feature classic foes like Bebop and Rocksteady, Mutant Mayhem looks to put a spotlight on lesser known villains like Leatherhead, Genghis Frog, and Superfly. The film is an original story that will see the turtles come out of the shadows for the first time, befriending reporter April O’Neil in the process, and saving New York City from a band of colorful mutants to become the heroes fans know them to be. While TMNT’s cinematic history has been rocky, Mutant Mayhem is very promising given its medium and the talent involved. Whoever decided Chan should play Splinter deserves a raise.

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases in theaters on August 4, 2023. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe and Rogen also confirmed that Mutant Mayhem’s first teaser trailer will be released on Monday, March 6. While TMNT fans anxiously wait for their favorite heroes to return to the big screen, you can view the trailer for the previously released Netflix film Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie down below.