Get ready for the most action-packed summer in the history of New York, as Paramount has released new character posters for their upcoming animated blockbuster, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Shared by IGN, the images make an excellent job of displaying the star power the movie will count with, including several guest stars that will make the prospect of everyone's favorite ninja turtles coming back to the big screen even more exciting. While the team has been a part of cartoons, comic books, television series and even a couple of live-action movies, they've never been seen with the same style and energy Mutant Mayhem will present them with.

The movie begins with the turtles having lived in New York City for years, although society hasn't come to accept them as they are yet. In order to gain the people's trust, the kids try to establish acts of heroism as part of their daily routine. But even if they have the best intentions, they're still teenagers, and them dealing with powerful villains might bring catastrophic consequences to the Big Apple. Added to that, they will have to deal with a mutant uprising tearing the city apart, with the antagonists being tired of the way they are treated. Only the turtles stand between their city and oblivion.

Donatello (Michael Abby), Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) and Raphael (Brady Noon) have new voices for themselves, in this iteration of their world full of action, color and the Manhattan skyline putting them in the middle of the spotlight. As if the possibility of the franchise reaching new heights wasn't exciting enough, the movie will feature an impressive voice cast that will include John Cena, Jackie Chan and Ayo Edebiri in supporting roles, setting the stage for an explosive adventure. Grab a pizza box and get ready for New York City getting taken over by a mutant army.

The Last Time the Turtles Jumped to the Big Screen

Seven years before the upcoming film, the turtles were seen in cinemas in a very different story, as they were still a part of their live-action era in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Directed by Dave Green, the sequel begins with an aggressive twist, as Shredder (Brian Tee) is sent to another dimension after escaping from prison. After meeting Krang (Brad Garrett), the villain comes up with a new plan to take out the turtles before moving on to more sinister goals. Since the film wasn't much of a success, it's easy to understand why the studio wanted to bring a breath of fresh air to the franchise.

You can check out the new character posters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below:

