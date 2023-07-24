A new clip from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem shows the friendship that could've been, as the titular team comes face-to-face with Superfly (voiced by Ice Cube) for the first time. Because of their shared mutant origin, the turtles originally believe that they can trust the powerful leader before his true intentions are revealed. But in a short amount of time, the short heroes will come to realize that the vision Superfly has for the world is not one they would like to stay behind. In the meantime, the Ninja Turtles believe they have found a new friend, which is exactly what they've needed for a very long time.

In the upcoming animated adventure, the team of unconventional mutant vigilantes is living their best life, eating pizza whenever they feel like it and exploring the streets of New York City. While they lack the natural sense of responsibility that most teenagers fail to find at their age, Splinter (Jackie Chan) has raised the boys to be the best possible version of themselves. But when Superfly begins to spread his desire to make mutants rule over the humans, the Turtles will need to stand up for what they believe in and stop the villain before it's too late. Time is running out for some of the most popular cartoon characters in recent memory.

The Ninja Turtles will encounter a wide variety of characters in their upcoming adventure, and some of them will be voiced by very familiar faces. Bebop (Seth Rogen) and Rocksteady (John Cena) are some of the most recognizable antagonists from the franchise, and their new iterations will fit perfectly with the action-packed pace Mutant Mayhem will try to establish when it hits the big screen. In addition to the menacing duo, Giancarlo Esposito will voice Baxter Stockman, a genius inventor who could change the world with the designs that come from his mind.

A New Beginning for the Ninja Turtles

While Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem could start a potential franchise for Paramount if it turns out to be successful at the box office, it won't be the first time the studio tries to bring the team from television to cinemas. Jonathan Liebesman directed a live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature in 2014, using computer-generated imagery to design the turtles in a manner in which they had never been seen before. The movie was successful enough for the studio to authorize the production of a sequel, but the second installment failed to become a success.

