Summary

The countdown for the return of everybody’s favorite pizza-eating Heroes in Half-Shell has begun. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to take fans by storm in the new animated feature film. To hype the fans further the makers have released a new sneak peek from the upcoming movie.

The brief clip sees Splinter catching the titular heroes sneaking quietly into the house, upon questioning, the group makes different excuses before Leo finally admits they went to see a movie… “with humans.” It packs the humor and spontaneity that we love the Turtles for, with Splinter’s concern. The animation style makes one nostalgic as its art heavily takes inspiration from the original comic run.

What’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Over the years, TMNT has expanded into a global franchise with numerous, TV shows, video games, and films and left an undeniable mark on pop culture. The franchise’s journey on the big screen has been quite interesting they first debuted in a trilogy in the 1990s and jumped to animation in 2007, and then back to live-action for two more movie installments.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Seth Rogen Says His ‘Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Will Really Embrace Being a Teenager

This time around they are back in their animated avatar, which by the looks of the posters, trailers and other marketing material feels very nostalgic due to the unique energetic art style that has a comic book feel. The nostalgia is further elevated by the fresh spin on the classic TMNT origin story as the feature follows four brothers, Leo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael as they set out to be accepted as normal teenagers by the people of New York City. In this journey, they are aided by a new friend April O'Neil as they strive to protect people from a crime syndicate. However, it remains to be seen who plays the main antagonist of the movie is.

The movie features teenagers Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Brady Noon as Raphael, as Turtle brothers. Martial arts legend Jackie Chan plays Master Splinter, with Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. Further rounding off the cast are Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set for August 2 premiere. You can check out the new clip below: